Trout season opens

Trout anglers will have one eye on the water and another on the weather as the new trout fishing season starts on Sunday.

Otago Fish & Game officer Bruce Quirey said because of recent heavy rain and flooding, trout anglers may have limited options.

"We are recommending anglers stay flexible in their planning until the last minute, because river levels and the weather look highly changeable."

Lowland brown trout fisheries in Otago open on Sunday, whereas the season for most other closed fisheries above Clyde Dam will open on November 1.