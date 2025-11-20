Trust seeks community input on future

Otago Community Trust is asking communities across Otago "what matters most" — a question that will determine how the trust works with communities to provide crucial, future-focused funding.

Since 1988, the trust has provided more than $230 million in grants, supporting thousands of kaupapa across North, Central and South Otago, including Dunedin.

Now, the trust is asking Otago people to share what matters most, to ensure the trust’s future work continues to reflect the communities it serves.

A short three-minute online survey will help shape the trust’s future direction and how it supports the region.

The trust will also be hosting a series of in-person and online hui, including a session in Dunedin on November 25 from 6pm-8pm at the Edgar Centre (Naylor Love Lounge) and a session on November 26, from 5.30pm-7.30pm at Mosgiel Coronation Hall.

Chief executive Jemma Adams said, in a statement, the survey was a key opportunity for all people in Otago to have a say in the future of the region.

"Otago Community Trust belongs to all of us in Otago.

"This is a chance for Otago communities to shape their own future — not just for today, but for the generations to come," Mrs Adams said.

"We know the best ideas and solutions always come from the ground, so we’re really hoping people will take the three minutes to share their whakaaro. It will make a real difference."

The online survey can be completed at oct.org.nz