PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Cyclists take on the fifth annual Dunedin Tweed Ride on Sunday.

About 30 people cycled from the Dunedin Gasworks Museum in South Dunedin to the Glenfalloch Woodland Garden, on the Otago Peninsula.

Many of the riders sported their best tweed clothing and spring frocks and rode bicycles of different eras.

The event was held to raise funds for the museum.