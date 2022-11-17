Two to debut in City Choir performance

Two emerging young musicians will make their debut with City Choir Dunedin in its performance of Mozart’s Requiem next Saturday, November 26, at Knox Church.

Valerie Xiang (organist) and Edward Smith (bass vocalist) join fellow soloists Caroline Burchell (soprano), Claire Barton (mezzo), Scott Bezett (tenor) and Edward Smith (bass) for the performance.

Accompaniment will be provided by the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra, with Valerie Xiang on the organ and Sandra Crawshaw on piano. David Burchell will conduct.

The companion work on the programme will be the American contemporary composer Dan Forrest’s the breath of life.