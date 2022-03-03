Ukraine: response may have surprised

Anti-invasion protest in the Octagon last weekend. Photo: Otago Daily Times

On Monday, University of Otago department of politics Associate Professor James Headley said the European Union and Nato had responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a stronger and more united manner than President Vladimir Putin might have expected.

"Sanctions continue to be escalated, and Western countries (including now Germany) have committed to supplying weapons to Ukraine.

"Putin’s order to put the nuclear deterrent forces on a special regime of combat

duty (i.e. high alert) may be designed to sow doubts among Western countries about their strong stance."

Putin claimed it was in response to "aggressive statements" by Nato and others, although Western governments had made it clear they would not intervene directly in the war, Prof Headley said.

"Having already implicitly warned of a nuclear response if they did intervene, Putin seems to be sending an ambiguous massage about what counts as a hostile act against Russia.

"At the same time, while Russian forces continue to advance around Kyiv and in the south, overall the pace of their advance may be slower than Putin expected."