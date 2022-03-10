Upgrade shifting to Hanover, Filleul Sts

Enabling works in Frederick St are expected to be completed in April. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Preparatory works for the George St-retail quarter upgrade are about to move into Hanover and Filleul Sts.

Dunedin City Council central city plan project director Glen Hazelton said an important reason for the work was to replace old water supply and wastewater pipes — some of which date back to the late 1800s.

From Monday, contractor Isaac Construction will begin replacing about 500m of underground pipes in Hanover St (between George St and Filleul St), and in Filleul St (between Hanover St and London St).

New traffic lights will also be installed at the Hanover-Filleul St intersection.

These sections of road will be closed during the work, but resident and business access will still be available.

Vehicle access to the Meridian Mall car park via the Hanover St ramp will be closed for about six to eight weeks.

There will still be access to parking available in the Meridian car park via Filleul St and a new right-hand turn into the car park from Filleul St will be created.

Signage and traffic management will be in place.

"We recommend people plan ahead for their journey into town," Dr Hazelton said.

"Construction crews are working hard to manage disruption in the inner city and to get the job done as efficiently as possible."

This phase of work follows the successful completion of enabling works in lower London St, from October to December last year, when 600m of old pipes were replaced.

Current work in London St is expected to be finished by Monday and in Frederick St in April.

Works will then begin in Great King St in April, and the first stage of construction work in George St is scheduled to begin after Easter, on the block between Moray Pl and St Andrew St.

The work on George St aims to improve the safety, accessibility and amenity of the area, and create a vibrant, compelling destination where people want to spend time and money.

More information about the project is online at www.dunedin.govt.nz/totally-georgeous