Upskilling workshops

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin City Council is rolling out initiatives for businesses in conjunction with infrastructure upgrades in the central city over the next 18 months.
The first initiative is a series of free workshops, run by The Big Company, which aim to help upskill businesses in the digital space, including website development, social media management, and database marketing.
The second initiative is a partnership with Business South to offer business mentoring and capability building for local retailers.