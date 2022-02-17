Thursday, 17 February 2022

Upskilling workshops

    1. The Star

    Dunedin City Council is rolling out initiatives for businesses in conjunction with infrastructure upgrades in the central city over the next 18 months.

    The first initiative is a series of free workshops, run by The Big Company, which aim to help upskill businesses in the digital space, including website development, social media management, and database marketing.

    The second initiative is a partnership with Business South to offer business mentoring and capability building for local retailers.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter