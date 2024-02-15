Vaping blunts senses: study

Recent research from the University of Otago indicates vaping can impair taste and smell. The study found non-vapers perceive sweet smells as more pleasant compared to vapers.

Department of Food Science lead author Dr Jessica McCormack said the research involved 213 participants over 18, encompassing regular and occasional vapers, as well as non-vapers, who were tested on various tastes and smells.

"Participants rated the pleasantness and intensity of the smell and taste samples and did a simple sensory detection test where they had to guess between a plain water sample and the taste/smell at a very low concentration."

The research was carried out in collaboration with the National Institute for Health Innovation and published in the journal Appetite.