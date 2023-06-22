Vaping impact discussed

Many young people are being attracted to vaping. PHOTO: FILE

The impact of vaping on the community will be the subject of a Cafe Scientifique session, planned as part of the New Zealand International Science Festival.

Organised by the University of Otago’s Aspire research centre, the all-ages public event will be held on Sunday, July 2, from 2pm-3.30pm at the Hunter Centre in Great King St (opposite the dental school).

The audience will join a panel of experts for afternoon tea and a kōrero about the impact of vaping on our community.

Some of the questions covered will include:

how do we protect rangatahi from vaping?

What do rangatahi themselves think about vaping?

what are some of the actions we could consider?

The session will start with short presentations about the harms and benefits of vaping, followed by an informal, interactive discussion for teens and adults.