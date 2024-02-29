Variety of events on offer for Pride Month

A full lineup of events will celebrate the local takatapui and rainbow community during Dunedin Pride Month. The month of events begins on Saturday morning with local group Wild Women Walking conducting a group walk from Woodhaugh Gardens along the upper Leith and Ross Creek.

Woodhaugh Gardens is also the site for an opening picnic on Saturday afternoon, while Toitū Otago Settlers Museum will host a drop-in quilt session throughout the day.

On Friday, March 8 an information evening and workshop on transgender and queer healthcare essentials will take place in the evening at the Dunedin Public Library’s Dunningham Suite.

This will also be the location for "Traverse – Narrating Identity Within Queer Spaces" — an exhibition by photographer David K Shields.On Saturday, March 9 a Vogue Dance Workshop will take place at King Edward Court, while in the afternoon Toitū Otago Settlers Museum will be running a photo booth to capture your queer essence in pocket-sized portraits.

On Sunday, March 10 Dunedin Public Library is running a rainbow story time with local drag performer Ann Arkii, and in the evening St Paul’s Cathedral is conducting a queer-friendly church service.

Dunedin Pride is once again collaborating with the Dunedin Fringe Festival, and between March 14 and March 24, the Dunedin Community Gallery becomes the Fringe x Pride Hub, with opportunities to hang out, make new friends and play games.

On Friday, March 15 the SoliloQueens & Kings annual drag night takes place at Te Whare o Rukutia in the evening.

Saturday, March 16 will offer a chance to visit the Fringe x Pride Hub for an afternoon of arts and crafts, and on Sunday evening the hub will host a queer leaders panel.

In the evening of Sunday, March 24 there will be a party at local bar Woof!

On the morning of Tuesday, March 26 Toitū Otago Settlers Museum will host a toddlers time beside the beloved Josephine locomotive. A final farewell to the pride month will take place on Thursday, March 28 at Lan Yuan Chinese Garden.

- For further details visit dunedinpride.org.nz