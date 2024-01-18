Victory still inspires today

Runners set off on the Dick Tayler commemorative 10,000m race at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday night. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

For many New Zealanders of a certain age, the 1974 Commonwealth Games will always have one defining moment.

Few reflect back on a time when colour television was beginning to make way into New Zealand living rooms and an oil embargo by Middle East producers brought about speed restrictions on New Zealand roads in an attempt to save on the country’s oil bill.

But mention Dick Tayler’s run to win gold in the 10,000m and many remember where they were, what they were doing or how they found out.

Athletes celebrated the 50th anniversary of Tayler’s win by taking part in the Dick Tayler Commemorative 2024 New Zealand 10,000m championships on Saturday night at the Caledonian Ground.

Although it is now 50 years since the 25-year-old Tayler kick-started the Games, his achievement is an inspiration to many today.

Some of those competing at the championships named in his honour may have used footage of his race as motivation and preparation.

Tayler was on hand throughout the day on Saturday, speaking to the next generation of athletes at the Colgate Games, as well as meeting and awarding medals to the current crop of New Zealand champions.

Tayler quipped it was nice they held this meeting in his honour while he was still around.

Dick Tayler (left) speaks to Kevin O’Sullivan before the Dick Tayler commemorative 10,000m race.

"I think it’s wonderful.

"It’s lovely it is in Otago.

"It’s nice to meet the people who got medals and a lot of the others also who just want to meet you.

"I’m lucky enough 50 years ago I had my day in the sun and I’m still remembered.

"I’ve enjoyed the day."

Tayler said it gave him great pleasure to hear of athletes who had followed him and that those still coming through the ranks today continued to be inspired by his run in Christchurch 50 years ago.

"I suppose YouTube helps a little bit.

"I know myself as a young athlete meeting [Peter] Snell, [Murray] Halberg and Bill Baillie were motivating factors to just meet those guys.

"So I hope me meeting these fellas too will help them stay in this great sport of athletics."

Tayler relayed a story he told some of the young athletes in the Colgate competition, that as a 15 year-old he went to Snell’s house and had him sign his book No Bugles, No Drums.

"He put ‘Richard, I’m sure you can make some of the times in this book look silly. Best wishes Peter Snell’.

"I never did make any of those times look silly but as a young kid, to read it as a 15-year-old was very special to me."

A longtime friend of Tayler, Paul Allison, hit him with a Trivial Pursuit question he was unsure of the answer to: Who was the first New Zealander to win the national 1500m title?

The answer was of course Tayler in 1973.

There were several other headline-grabbing events in 1974 that have long faded into memory — the kidnapping of Patricia Hearst and the impeachment of United States president Richard Nixon.

But for many New Zealanders, Tayler’s victory on day 1 of the 1974 Games in Christchurch remains a timeless event.

By Wayne Parsons