Views sought on proposed income insurance plan

Business South is canvassing members’ views as it prepares to make a submission on the Government’s proposed Income Insurance Scheme, which would offer financial support to workers made redundant.

The proposed scheme would provide workers with 80% of their income for up to seven months in the event they lost their job through no fault of their own.

The Government plans to introduce the redundancy scheme in a bid to improve workforce resilience and provide a buffer against any future economic and policy shocks.

New Zealand and Australia are the only countries in the OECD that do not already offer such support.

Business South chief executive Mike Collins said there were "clearly strong opinions on the scheme".

"We encourage business to voice these and work with Business South so we can advocate on their behalf."

Business South will make a submission to the Government before the consultation period closes on April 26.