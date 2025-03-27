Vintage vehicle voyage

Photo: Nevin Gough

A fleet of vintage vehicles took to the country at the weekend during the first Southern Backroad Adventure.

Run by the Otago branch of the Vintage Car Club of New Zealand, the event involved 25 pre-1932 vintage cars taking part in a 385km backroad journey from Mosgiel to Ranfurly for an overnight stay on Saturday before returning to Mosgiel on Sunday.

Organiser Nevin Gough said the inaugural rally attracted as many out-of-town entrants as locals, including a driver who flew from Australia to drive his locally stored Model A Ford.

The focus of the rally was to promote vintage motoring in Otago as well as showcase Otago’s scenery.

The successful event will run again next year, Mr Gough said.