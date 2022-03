Jaime Reid (17) finishes her first lap in the 1.5km run around the stadium. PHOTOS: JESSICA WILSON

Intermediate and secondary school pupils put their fitness to the test this week.

Maddy Sullivan (17) completes the 1.5km row.

About 220 pupils took part in Sport Otago’s second virtual triathlon challenge held at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The event was held for businesses last year and opened up to pupils this year since many other events were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Phoebe Wellstead (17) clocks up 3km on the bike.

Pupils mostly took part on Monday and Tuesday, and businesses started yesterday and will continue today.

Reporter Jessica Wilson was there on Monday morning and snapped Columba College pupils.