Vote to protect music venues

Live music at former vbenue Sammy's. Photo: ODT files

Dunedin city councillors voted in support of a plan to protect venues and artists in the city during Tuesday’s community services committee meeting.

Working with Save Dunedin Live Music (SDLM), council staff developed the Ōtepoti Live Music Action Plan, an overarching strategy to identify opportunities, strengths and challenges for live music in the city.

At the meeting, councillors voted 13-1 to adopt the plan, and note the next steps in its development.

The plan is based around four key themes: