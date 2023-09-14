Vote to protect music venues

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin city councillors voted in support of a plan to protect venues and artists in the city during Tuesday’s community services committee meeting.
Working with Save Dunedin Live Music (SDLM), council staff developed the Ōtepoti Live Music Action Plan, an overarching strategy to identify opportunities, strengths and challenges for live music in the city.
At the meeting, councillors voted 13-1 to adopt the plan, and note the next steps in its development.
The plan is based around four key themes:
- Supporting artists, with the aim that local musicians have pathways to develop their practice, perform to audiences and build sustainable careers.
- Supporting audiences and ensuring that Dunedin has a range of local live music experiences and opportunities.
- Supporting the live music ecosystem by assisting local venue owners, operators, promoters, event organisers, businesses, organisations and educators to deliver live music.
- Supporting live music infrastructure, so that Dunedin has improved access to fit-for-purpose live music venues.