As the impacts of climate change become more frequent, the government is commissioning a review of New Zealand’s weather forecasting system.

State Owned Enterprises Minister Duncan Webb said the weather forecasting review would inform the best approach to improving the system, focusing on future needs, better integration across the forecasting system and relevant trends within the context of climate change.

"Our systems should reflect the interrelationship between climate science, forecasting, hydrology, and coastal hazards to help us better plan for, and respond to weather events," he said.

The review will be led by the Treasury and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and will start in September 2023.