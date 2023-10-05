Weather no barrier to seafood festival attendees

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A highlight of a busy weekend of events in Dunedin was the first Port Chalmers Seafood Festival to be held in four years.
About 3500 people flocked to Port Chalmers for the event, braving cold and wet weather to enjoy delicious kai moana.
Ticketing manager Vicki Kestila said the turnout was "fabulous", despite the weather.
The event had more than 26 food vendors, a well-stocked bar, five bands providing live music, a busy children’s fishing competition, cooking demonstrations and a club for children hosted by entertainer Suzy Cato.
All the stall-holders were local Dunedin groups and organisations.
"It’s so great for the community and it gives volunteers an opportunity to fundraise for their groups and causes," Ms Kestila said.