Weather no barrier to seafood festival attendees

About 3500 people flocked to Port Chalmers for the event, braving cold and wet weather to enjoy delicious kai moana.

Ticketing manager Vicki Kestila said the turnout was "fabulous", despite the weather.

Lily Stevenson, 10, holds the undersized trumpeter she caught at the Seafood Festival and which she released back into the sea.

The event had more than 26 food vendors, a well-stocked bar, five bands providing live music, a busy children’s fishing competition, cooking demonstrations and a club for children hosted by entertainer Suzy Cato.

All the stall-holders were local Dunedin groups and organisations.

"It’s so great for the community and it gives volunteers an opportunity to fundraise for their groups and causes," Ms Kestila said.