Thursday, 24 March 2022

Week of odd incidents, ongoing Covid issues

    Anthony Bond
    "After time spent in Wellington at the Parliament protests, followed by a break, I am back at work and back in uniform in Dunedin," writes Anthony Bond, of Dunedin police.

    There have been a number of odd incidents in the past few weeks, including a drunk man in Wingatui Rd in Mosgiel turning up and swinging a dead possum around.

    The benefits of neighbourhood watch came into play earlier this week when locals saw young people going into a derelict house in Abbotsford and called police.

    Three boys were found inside smashing windows and were referred to Youth Aid.

    It is a good thing that neighbours are looking out for the neighbourhood and I encourage everyone to get to know their neighbours to keep in touch.

    Some students are still continuing to party and entertain themselves despite the Red traffic light setting.

    A number of them have experienced Covid-19 and lived through it and combined with alcohol still think that they are bulletproof and are not going to succumb to the dangers that are out there.

    An individual who walked through the site of people at the Octagon protest — who I guess had enough of their presence — told them bluntly what he felt, which did not go down well and turned physical, and police were called.

    The police were continuing to monitor protesters occupying grounds in the Octagon.

    We are taking the lead from the Dunedin City Council. It is their land. If they want them trespassed and removed we will assist them, but that request has not come yet.

    The last two years’ experience of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a number of different challenges for police and with further Government changes anticipated we will see what chapter 3 of the pandemic looks like.

     

