Wellington jazz hits city

Jazz guitarist Jamie Pye and his band perform at Dunedin jazz Club on Saturday night. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Melbourne-based guitarist Jamie Pye performs with the finest rhythm players from the Wellington jazz scene at Dunedin Jazz Club, from 7pm this Saturday at Hanover Hall.

The gig will be the final date on the Jamie Pye Quartet’s national tour and will also feature the sounds of the Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra in the opening segment.

His band features Seth Boy (double bass), Ayrton Foote (piano) and Saun Anderson (drums).

Support on the night will be provided by the Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra, directed by Bill Martin, playing a repertoire focusing on the music of Los Angeles trombonist Jon Hatamiya.

Tickets available online at eventfinda, or at the door.