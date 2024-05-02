Wet wipes block wastewater system

The issue of wet wipes being flushed down the toilet has been a worry for some Wakari residents.

The Dunedin City Council says it believes two recent blockages of a private pipe at a Helensburgh Rd property were caused by wet wipes being flushed down a toilet.

A council spokesperson said in both cases these blockages led to overflows on to a public footpath, requiring a cleanup by its contractors.

Wet wipes and other non-flushable items tended to bind together in the wastewater network, causing blockages which stopped wastewater from flowing to the treatment plants.

These blockages could result in wastewater flowing out on to the road or footpath, streams or harbour, or in some cases into people’s homes.

"Our message is simple — please don’t flush wet wipes down the toilet."

"Anything that is not pee, poo or paper belongs in the bin," the spokesperson said.