Wetland wanderers

PHOTO: RACHEL SPRONKEN-SMITH

Members of the Caversham Harriers Summer Walkers group recently traversed a 4km trail from Mosgiel to the Sinclair Wetlands, just past Berwick.

The wetlands form a 315ha portion of Lake Waihola-Waipori Wetland on the Taieri Plains.

The group enjoyed visiting the conservation, recreation and education area and observed large native tree-planting initiatives that have been taking place in the wetlands.

The group walks every fortnight, under the leadership of walkers captain Keiran Columb.