Whanau event to look at young athletes, concussion

    A whanau evening about athlete wellbeing and concussion will be held next week.

    Hosted by the Otago Secondary School Sports Association, the educational event will take place at the Sargood Centre on Wednesday from 7pm.

    It offers whanau a chance to learn about and discuss teenage athletes’ wellbeing.

    The speakers include sports physiotherapist Gwen Harrop, who will talk about the importance of rangatahi (young people) balancing activities, and other experts talking about concussion.

    Tony Gomez will talk about the impact concussion had on his daughter, while year 10 pupil Madeleine Drummond will share her personal experience with the injury.

    There will be a koha entry at the door and spot prizes available.

    People are asked to wear a mask.

    RSVP to rsd@osssa.org.nz by Monday, April 4.

