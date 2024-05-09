Wheels for wellness

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Dunedin Brit & Euro Car Show held at the Brighton Domain in February raised $3755 for K9 Medical Detection NZ. Gathering recently for presentation of the donation to the cancer detecting dogs and their trainers are (front left) K9MD team leader Peter Hanlin with ovarian cancer detection dog Hogan, and (front right) K9MD senior canine trainer Samantha Cloynes with bowel cancer detection dog Hero and (back from left) Dunedin Brit & Euro Car Show organising committee John Forster, Barbara Macdonald, Nicola Wilkinson and Mark Wilkinson.