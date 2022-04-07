Where to watch the Otago Rally

Hayden Paddon and co-driver John Kennard at the 2019 Otago Rally start in the Octagon. PHOTO: Gregor Richardson

The Otago Rally starts tomorrow and will continue until Sunday in and around the Dunedin area. It will start with the annual ceremonial start in the Ocatgon from 5pm, which spectators are encouraged to watch from the designated spectator spots on the rally map.

The rally is the first round of the National Championship, and incorporates the popular Classic and Allcomers fields.

In an eagerly anticipated start to the rally season, the field will also include guest drivers Olympian Hamish Bond and New Zealand drifting star ‘‘Fanga’’ Dan Woolhouse.

The event includes 270km of closed-road competition over 16 stages of fast, mainly public roads.

This year spectators can also follow the event live through the event’s new sportity app.

If you are new to rallying, or simply don’t have the time to make your viewing choices using the detailed spectator map, here’s viewing the Otago Rally made easy: recommended spots to catch the action on both Saturday and Sunday selected by the Drivesouth team for ease of access and excitement.

Saturday, April 9

Special Stage 2: Stoneburn Drive on Taieri Peak Rd from Palmerston to the intersection with Hughes Rd to reach a mid-stage viewing point near the start of this tricky test. Be there by 7.45am ahead of an 8am stage start.

Special Stage 3 & 6: Moonlight Drive in on Moonlight Rd from Middlemarch to reach the viewing point at the intersection of Bald Hill Rd. Spectacular rally action in the midst of iconic Otago schist scenery makes this one of the most popular spectator points in the whole rally. This test is run as stage 3 (be there by 8.35am for an 8.50am stage start) and then repeated as stage 6 (be there by 12.45pm for a 1pm stage start).

Middlemarch Service Park: From around 9am through to mid-afternoon, Middlemarch will be the base for the the all-important service breaks between each group of stages. For some competitors everything will be routine, but others will be relying on miracle efforts by the service crews to repair mechanical or accident damage in the limited time allowed by the officials.

Sunday, April 10

SS10 Black Rock (near Lee Stream):

This is one of the Otago Rally’s fastest stages. Drive in on Black Rock Rd (off State Highway 87 between Lee Stream and Clarks Junction) and on down Lee Flat Rd to reach a popular mid-stage viewing point. Be there by 7.20am ahead of a 7.35am stage start.

SS14 Whare Flat:

A perennial favourite, the exact configuration of this forestry stage varies from year to year. This year it is running ‘‘uphill’’, starting off at Whare Flat and finishing up on Three Mile Hill. Head in on Flagstaff Rd from the top of Three Mile Hill to catch the action at the Bullring (at the start of the Pineapple Track walk). Be there by 10.55am for an 11.10am stage start.

SS17 Kuri Bush

The final stage of the event is internationally renowned in rallying circles for its tricky high-speed crests. Head up Christie’s Gully Rd from near Henley to reach the recommended mid-stage viewing point and be there by 2.15pm for a 2.30pm stage start.

Waihola Service Park and Brighton Rally Finish

From around 9am through to early afternoon, the Waihola lakefront is the hub for the all-important service breaks between each group of stages. The rally finish will be held at the Brighton Domain, from 3pm.