Why are my children so different to each other?

Isn’t it funny how different your children can be?

Same parents or caregivers, same roof over their heads, same snacks in the house, but totally individual personalities and needs.

The same expectations apply to everyone in our house for keeping things tidy.

One of my girls is so immaculate with her bedroom that when she used to sneak into my bed in the middle of the night, she would make her bed first to save time in the morning. Meanwhile the other daughter’s room is so consistently shambolic that she sleeps with me almost every night.

I read to the girls frequently and in equal measure as babies and young children.

One of them is a voracious reader with at least five books on the go at any one time, while the other will not read a single thing.

Bedtime is the same for both of them, but one primps and pampers and takes the best part of an hour to get ready, while the other brushes her teeth and is tucked up in under five minutes.

They are served the same meals, yet the youngest adores broccoli while the oldest won’t go near it.

One loves cuddles and a head rub, the other will barely let me near them these days.

And somehow, all of this is effortless, natural and par for the course.

Where it comes unstuck for me are the rules around screens.

When one acts responsibly and doesn’t need significant parameters but the other needs considerable structure and guidelines, how do I manage this in a way that feels fair and reasonable to them both?

I took my dilemma to the experts — the kids!

Both fully cognisant of which category they fall into, the child requiring less supervision assured me I had the matter in hand and no further negotiation was required.

The child in need of more guidance suggested keeping the restrictions but with more input from her as to what they are.

So, they may have their differences but one thing is for sure, they are both capable of running rings around me!