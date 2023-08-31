On Wednesday, September 13, thousands of New Zealanders are expected to support tamariki with cancer by taking part in Wig Wednesday, a nationwide fundraiser for the Child Cancer Foundation.

Every week in New Zealand, at least three children are diagnosed with cancer. The treatment they undergo often means they need to brave the world with no hair.

Wig Wednesday is a fun day where people can support them by wearing a wig, styling a funky hairdo or shaving their heads while raising money for the Child Cancer Foundation.

Sign up for Wig Wednesday or donate at wigwednesday.org.nz.