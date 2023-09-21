Winning blooms

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Taieri garden lovers braved a cold and windy day on Friday to enjoy the beautiful floral displays in the Outram Flower Show.

Organised for the third time by the Outram Garden Club and held at West Taieri Rugby Club, the spring flower show attracted particularly fine displays of daffodils and cut flowers, show convener Denise Chaplin said.

The premier exhibit award (pictured above) and first place in the narcissi section went to Alan Brown; first place in the cut flowers section went to Philippa Hawker; first place in the decorative section went to Lauren Watkins; and the best photo award went to Brooklands Retirement Village.