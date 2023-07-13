Winter driving

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning drivers to be aware of winter weather on the roads.

Waka Kotahi Central South Island system manager Mark Pinner said travellers frequently underestimated the speed at which snow and ice could form on highways such as the Lindis Pass entrance to Central Otago via Tekapo.

Mr Pinner said fog was another hazard to watch out for, and drivers should also watch for ice, drive with lights on dip and drive slower to suit the conditions to avoid rolling or sliding off the road or into another vehicle.

Black ice was another hazard to look out for, and it could be present even during the day. It was often found on bridges and in shaded spots under tree overhangs.

If a car began to slide on black ice, it was recommended to first take your foot off the accelerator, not slam the brakes and look for trouble spots ahead. If your car began to skid on the ice, turn the wheel in the direction of the skid.

At this time of year it was important to leave plenty of space between your car and other cars on the road.