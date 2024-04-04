Winter runs begin

A dozen Caversham Harriers Summer Walkers gathered at Lake Waihola recently for their final walk for the season, along part of the Clutha Gold Trail. Walkers captain Keiran Columb said the group walked 17km, from Waihola to Milton, taking in a section of boardwalks by Lake Waihola looking over to the Sinclair Wetlands. The club’s winter walks starts this month. Photo: supplied

The Caversham Harrier & Athletic Club is marking the official opening of the winter season with a gathering at the clubrooms in Middleton Rd at 1.30pm this Saturday.

Life member John Stinson said the club’s weekly winter runs would be held from Liquorland on the corner of Hanover and Great King Sts on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5.45pm.

There would also be a Tuesday walking group that started from Centre City New World by the play area at 5.30pm.

The club is also introducing a social run for Sunday mornings starting from the St Clair salt pool at 9am. People interested in this can email shona.mcdonald@otago.ac.nz

For more information, visit www.cavershamharriers.co.nz or phone Alison Newall 027433-2035, Alistair McAlevey 027474 9030 or Keiran Columb 489-4027.