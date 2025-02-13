Workshop to aid older drivers

Age Concern Otago offers driving workshops to help older drivers stay safe behind the wheel.

In a statement, an Age Concern spokesperson said whether a person drove a Ferrari or a Fiat, a four-wheel drive or a two-door coupe, staying up to date on traffic rules and safe driving practices was always a good idea.

So, to help mature drivers to remain confident, capable, and safe behind the wheel, Age Concern Otago regularly runs Staying Safe, a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency approved driver safety programme.

Delivered by trained facilitators in an informal setting, the workshops use videos, group discussions and workbooks to refresh drivers’ knowledge of safe driving skills and enhance coping skills for how the ageing process might affect your ability to drive.

Sessions also help provide ideas for alternatives to driving.

The workshops are free, include a light lunch and refreshments and there are no tests at the end.

The next Age Concern Otago Staying Safe driving workshop will be held on February 26, in St Clair.

For more information, phone 479-3054 or email hp@ageconcernotago.co.nz — APL