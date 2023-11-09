Workshops aim to form connections

A series of four workshops, to connect creatives to Te Taiao (the environment), their tinana (body) and wairua (soul) will be held in Dunedin this weekend.

Entitled "Te Hononga: making the connection", the workshops will be held this Saturday and Sunday, November 11 and 12, from 10am-4pm at Te Whare o Rukutia, 20 Princes St.

The Te Hononga: making the connection workshops will be led by Jess Nicholson (Kāi Tahu), Moewai Marsh (Kāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa), Zoe Hikairo Morehu (Ngāti Maru, Hauraki) and Jessica Latton-Sutherland (Kāi Tahu).

The vision for the project is "Poipoia te kākano kia puāwai — Nurture the seed and it will blossom", with a kaupapa led by Tania Sharee Williams and curated by Piupiu Maya Turei.

They are supported with funding from the Dunedin Fringe Trust. Entry is by koha. For bookings, email tini.whetu.ki.te.rangi@gmail.com

Workshop sessions

November 11: 10am-noon: Moewai Marsh — painting; 2pm-4pm Jess Nicholson — ceramics.

November 12: 10am-noon: Jessica Sutherland-Latton — dance; 2pm-4pm: Zoe Morehu — weaving