World Cup opportunity to highlight issues

With the eyes of the world set to settle on New Zealand and Australia during the Fifa Women’s World Cup, a series of social causes will be highlighted.

Team captains will wear armbands highlighting causes including gender equality, inclusion and ending violence against women.

Messages will also be shown on stadium screens and pitch-side LED boards as well as on flags and in social media posts.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said global events such as the Fifa Women’s World Cup had the power to bring people together and provide joy, excitement and passion.

"But football does even more than that — it can shine the spotlight on very important causes in our society."

An estimated audience of more than 2 billion people around the world for the World Cup will provide an ideal platform to raise awareness for important social issues.

Unity and collaboration also feature in the official song for the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Do It Again sees two artists from the host nations — Aotearoa New Zealand’s Benee and Australia’s Mallrat collaborate on a sunny and upbeat anthem that captures the essence of unity, celebration and empowerment that defines the Women’s World Cup.