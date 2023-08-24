World snow sports stars coming to Winter Games

New Zealand’s Nico Porteous is just one of a slate of world-class athletes who will be taking part in the Winter Games NZ 2023. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The world is coming to Wānaka as the Winter Games NZ 2023 starts tomorrow with an opening ceremony including a parade of nations at Pembroke Park.

Over 450 athletes from more than 30 nations will compete on the slopes over the next few weeks.

The sports action begins on Sunday with the FIS Park and Pipe Junior World Championships freeski slopestyle qualifiers.

This is followed by the snowboard slopestyle qualifiers on Monday, and hotly contested slopestyle finals on Tuesday.With the Junior World Champion title on the line, expect to see some heavy hitting riding from competitors.

Over the Crown Range at Queenstown’s Coronet Peak, the FIS Australia New Zealand Cup Alpine Ski Racing programme gets under way on Monday, starting with two giant slalom races on consecutive days.

Queenstown alpine ski racing star Alice Robinson is set to compete in both giant slalom races and is sure to draw an enthusiastic local crowd.

Two slalom races follow on August 31 and September 1 at Coronet Peak.

The action moves to The Remarkables Ski Area on September 2 for the 2023 North Face Frontier, with a large number of up-and-coming New Zealand athletes competing in freeride world qualifier events.

Wrapping up the 2023 Winter Games NZ programme is the inaugural International Obsidian Challenge, where the best of the best from all four corners of the globe will compete in a team format competition.

Athletes will include New Zealand’s 2022 Beijing Freeski Halfpipe Olympic gold medallist Nico Porteous, Britain’s 2023 snowboard slopestyle world champion Mia Brookes, and the United States’ 2022 Beijing freeski slopestyle Olympic gold medallist Alex Hall.