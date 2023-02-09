Year-13 pupils collaborate to make science podcasts

University of Otago Science Academy pupils are planning their own podcasts on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Last month, pupils from University of Otago’s Science Academy spent four evenings with OAR FM Dunedin, learning about podcasts and radio as a medium for science communication.

The workshops were facilitated by OAR community connector Arina Aizal and Orokonui Ecosanctuary educator Taylor Davies-Colley.

The Otago University Advanced School Sciences Academy is a programme for Year-13 pupils from isolated or under-served communities around New Zealand who share a passion for science and the potential to excel in their final year NCEA and/or scholarship science exams.

Pupils attended the first of two residential science camps taking place on the University of Otago campus, working alongside leading scientists across a wide range of disciplines. A winter camp will follow in July.

Between camps, they will work collaboratively in small teams on a science communication project to present at the conclusion of their time together.

OAR FM introduced the pupils to the planning, recording and editing processes for work to be broadcast and podcast later in the year, and sample podcasts were created in small groups. Each pupil will later produce their own podcast of up to 26 minutes, with assistance from other pupils.

All Dunedin-made OAR FM programmes are broadcast on 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available at oar.org.nz, Google podcasts and Apple podcasts.

By Jeff Harford

Community Liaison, OAR FM