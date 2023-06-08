Young leaders pay visit to Beehive

Rangatahi from across Otago are pictured in front of the Beehive in Wellington during their week-long visit to the capital to enhance their leadership skills and experience Parliament. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ten young leaders from the wider Otago region are spending this week in Wellington rubbing shoulders with politicians, entrepreneurs and community leaders to help shape the future New Zealand — and their contribution to it.

Many of the teenagers have not been to Wellington before, and at least one has not flown on a plane.

All were been selected for displaying leadership in their communities, and expressing a commitment to making a difference.

Otago Community Trust Rangatahi Leadership Development Retreat scholarship winner Megha Senthilkumar said the retreat would help upskill her to make a bigger contribution in the world.

"I believe we need to eradicate prejudice and discrimination, and to achieve this result we need values such as equality and justice to be woven through the inner workings of Aotearoa," she said.

Corstorphine Community Hub volunteer Vasilis Jouanides said the retreat would be a way to learn new things to pass on to the community, who were like "family".

Chinese migrant Amelia Zhang said the travel experience would help her achieve her dream of becoming a social entrepreneur.

The leadership retreat involves five teenagers from the Corstorphine Hub and five from Dunedin Multicultural Council who will participate in Festival for the Future as well as visits to the National Library, Te Papa and Parliament.

There, they will watch Question Time and meet politicians from across political parties at an afternoon tea hosted in the Speaker’s Lounge — the same venue that presidents and royalty visit when they come to the New Zealand Parliament.

Funded by the Otago Community Trust and the Dunedin City Council Mayoral Fund, the leadership retreat was organised by Taieri MP Ingrid Leary as a way of ensuring young people in the South do not miss out on leadership opportunities based in the capital city.

Ms Leary said the project was a key priority for her because it built confidence and had the power to transform lives.

"I’m a huge fan of Festival for the Future

... it’s an incredible, positive, uplifting, inspiring conference run by young people, for young people and I wish every young person in New Zealand would have the chance to experience it," she said.

The rangatahi have two kaitiaki (guardians) to support them during their travel.

One is Corstorphine Community Hub chairwoman Mama Taana, who said even wandering Wellington to take in the sights would be inspirational for some of her group.

The hub was ideally placed to be the main partner for the retreat, given it had been serving the community for a decade, she said.

"This is a perfect opportunity for our rangatahi to engage, share and grow as individuals — but also highlight that the world is your oyster — because it’s up to you to change for the positive."

Dunedin Multicultural Council president Luxmanan Selvanesan said having such a diverse range of young people travelling together would itself contribute to great intercultural understanding.

Being able to attend Festival for the Future and other leadership events while there would be the icing on the cake.

"Through the Otago Community Trust Rangatahi Leadership Development Retreat scholarship, we will be offering a transformative opportunity for youth to cultivate their leadership and governance skills," he said.