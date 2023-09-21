Young presenter inspires

Ajax Banstola (9) hosts Factbeast on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Dunedin schoolboy is sharing a world of knowledge in his own fast-paced radio programme and podcast.

Nine-year-old Nepalese New Zealander Ajax Banstola researches, scripts and presents fortnightly show Factbeast on OAR FM.

Topics so far have ranged from wildlife to sporting world cups, cultural festivals and cutting-edge technology, with fascinating facts about science, history, entertainment and more yet to come.

Ajax got his start in radio at age 7, when he co-presented several episodes of Nepalese community show Hamro Awaz (Our Voice) with his father, Dr Ashik Banstola.

The young broadcaster joins a team of Youth Zone presenters whose programmes air in the weekday after-school timeslot.

OAR Youth co-ordinator Arina Aizal said she was keen to talk with any young individuals or youth-focused groups about creating their shows.

“Ajax is a real inspiration. He came up with a great concept and has worked closely with his father to make sure Factbeast is entertaining, informative, and factual ... These could be his first steps towards a career in the media.”

Anyone interested pitching ideas for Youth Zone programmes and podcasts can email arina@oar.org.nz or call the station on (03) 471-6161.

Factbeast airs every second Friday at 3.30pm on OAR 105.4FM and 1575AM.



- by JEFF HARFORD, Community liaison, OAR FM