Thursday, 12 May 2022

Youth centre opens in city

    1. The Star

    A large crowd gathered for the opening of the Otepoti Youth Space on Sunday, at the Community...
    A large crowd gathered for the opening of the Otepoti Youth Space on Sunday, at the Community Gallery on Princes St. PHOTO: BLAKE ARMSTRONG
    A central city Otepoti Youth Space was launched in style at the weekend, with more than 100 rangatahi, whanau and supporters gathering for an exhibition opening and performance.

    Guest speaker Youth Week chief executive Jane Zintl commended the organisations, funders and rangatahi for their initiative.

    "Having a place to connect and have a sense of belonging is essential for young people. It is encouraging to see so many organisations working together with young people to achieve this."

    Singer-songwriters Keira Wallace and Grace Gemmell provided a glimpse of the musical offerings to come at the youth space, which will host open mic nights on Fridays and youth bands on Saturdays.

    An art exhibition, workshops and wellbeing clinics are also being held at the youth space, in the Community Gallery in Princes St.

    The programme runs until May 21.

     

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter