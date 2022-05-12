Youth centre opens in city

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Guest speaker Youth Week chief executive Jane Zintl commended the organisations, funders and rangatahi for their initiative.
"Having a place to connect and have a sense of belonging is essential for young people. It is encouraging to see so many organisations working together with young people to achieve this."
Singer-songwriters Keira Wallace and Grace Gemmell provided a glimpse of the musical offerings to come at the youth space, which will host open mic nights on Fridays and youth bands on Saturdays.
An art exhibition, workshops and wellbeing clinics are also being held at the youth space, in the Community Gallery in Princes St.
The programme runs until May 21.