Youth centre opens in city

A large crowd gathered for the opening of the Otepoti Youth Space on Sunday, at the Community Gallery on Princes St. PHOTO: BLAKE ARMSTRONG

A central city Otepoti Youth Space was launched in style at the weekend, with more than 100 rangatahi, whanau and supporters gathering for an exhibition opening and performance.

Guest speaker Youth Week chief executive Jane Zintl commended the organisations, funders and rangatahi for their initiative.

"Having a place to connect and have a sense of belonging is essential for young people. It is encouraging to see so many organisations working together with young people to achieve this."

Singer-songwriters Keira Wallace and Grace Gemmell provided a glimpse of the musical offerings to come at the youth space, which will host open mic nights on Fridays and youth bands on Saturdays.

An art exhibition, workshops and wellbeing clinics are also being held at the youth space, in the Community Gallery in Princes St.

The programme runs until May 21.