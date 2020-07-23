Chch properties being snapped up at auctions

Photo: Supplied

Auctions are taking place in large numbers in Christchurch - and the houses under the hammer are selling.

Ray White New Zealand South Island regional manager Jane Meyer said its latest event saw more than 100 people turn out for eight auctions.

"Six of which sold under the hammer, and another selling post-auction,” she said.

The top sale of the day was 136 Weston Rd, St Albans, which went for $840,000.

Elsewhere, 39 Mersey St, St Albans, sold for $838,000, 2 Wedmore Close, Burwood, sold for $615,000, Beckenham’s 13 Birdwood Ave sold for $556,000, and 164 Hoon Hay Rd sold for $470,000.

Ray White Bishopdale sales agent Karen Ellis, who sold 97A Highstead Rd for $558,000, said 80 groups came through during the campaign and that translated into nine registered buyers on the day – five of which actively competed.

"All nine bidders wanted to bid but the speed hindered their opportunity to do so.

"There was great competition throughout the auction and the final price far exceeded the client’s expectations,” she said.

Said Ray White New Zealand auctioneer Ben East: "We say it time and time again but there’s no doubt the time to sell is now. Selling seven out of eight equates to an 87.5 per cent success rate – that’s incredible for our vendors.”

Bayleys Canterbury head of residential Justin Haley said it has been experiencing similar results at auctions.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve got an 80 per cent clearance rate with multiple biddings on the bulk of properties and competition to own often exceeding vendor expectations.”

Haley said this sort of success goes against what some predicted would happen as a result of Covid-19 and a few factors may explain it.

"It’s all against the grain as far as prescribed anticipation post-Covid.

"We’ve got the first home market which is extremely strong, we’ve got strong bidding right through price points at and above $1 million, we’ve got 23,000 Kiwis returning home and we’ve got very low-interest rates as far as options for gaining a mortgage.”

Harcourts Grenadier auction manager Karen Phillips said the number of auctions and houses selling at them has been steady and similar to before Covid-19.

Recent Ray White auction sales: