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ODT.co.nz | Otago Daily Times | Latest South Island News
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Central Otago
August 21
Cops with warrants find vessel stolen from Otago boatbuilder at centre of messy liquidation
Police with search warrants have hunted down a vessel stolen from a Central Otago boatbuilder which has been liquidated leaving a trail of accusations and disgruntled customers.
Dunedin
August 21
Prisoner back in custody after fleeing from Dunedin Airport
A man granted bail to attend a tangi has been returned to custody after missing his flight from Dunedin Airport.
National
August 21
Teacher held down crying six-year-old despite pleas from father, deputy principal
When a pupil went to collect his bag from his classroom at the end of the school day, his teacher saw red.
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Dunedin
August 20
$3 billion pumped hydro scheme planned for edge of Dunedin
A $3 billion planned pumped hydro scheme, on the edge of Dunedin, will create power when others can not and bring a consistent and more effective electricity system.
Steve Hepburn
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Christchurch
August 21
Remarkable journey from Canterbury to a world beauty crown
Geoff Sloan
Dunedin
August 21
Election 2026 interview: Labour leader Chris Hipkins
Golf
August 20
Former golf writer and OBHS teacher Bill Trewern dies
ODT Quiz
August 20
ODT quiz: August 21
Dunedin
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Dunedin
August 20
Dunedin emerging from recession, economist says
Dunedin’s economy has begun to recover more steadily, after the recovery had previously looked fragile, an economist says.
Grant Miller
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Dunedin
August 20
New traffic lights to give Dunedin’s one way system a safety upgrade
Work has started on the first of two new mid-block signalised pedestrian crossings on Cumberland Street, to provide safer and easier access to the new Dunedin hospital.
Dunedin
August 20
Strong winds to batter South at the weekend
Southerners will have to hold on to their hats over the weekend as potentially damaging winds batter the region.
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Dunedin
August 20
Otago-filmed ‘East of Eden’ to drop on Netflix in October
The highly anticipated Netflix drama
East of Eden
, partially filmed in Otago, will start screening on October 1.
Latest News
1
Dunedin
August 21
Election 2026 interview: Labour leader Chris Hipkins
2
South Canterbury
August 21
Lawyer convicted of assault on his 12-year-old son which left him hospitalised
3
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Central Otago
August 21
Cops with warrants find vessel stolen from Otago boatbuilder at centre of messy liquidation
4
Dunedin
August 21
Prisoner back in custody after fleeing from Dunedin Airport
5
National
August 21
Teacher held down crying six-year-old despite pleas from father, deputy principal
Otago
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Central Otago
August 21
New chapter ahead for Cromwell as Bannockburn subdivision takes shape
Fencing is set to go up at the Bannockburn Industrial Subdivision this month, marking the first visible signs of change at the site tipped to reshape Cromwell’s industrial identity.
Carys Trotter
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Queenstown
August 20
‘Irreplaceable’ biodiversity at risk from Remarkables expansion — Doc
The Department of Conservation is warning a fast-track proposal to expand The Remarkables skifield into a neighbouring alpine basin could destroy irreplaceable biodiversity.
Guy Williams
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Otago
August 20
‘Never seen anything like it’: Sickness rips through southern schools
A brutal wave of winter illness has affected 80% of students at one Otago school as principals battle the "worst" flu season they can remember.
Nic Duff
Queenstown
August 20
US couple spend $10.2m on three Queenstown sections to build ‘masterpiece’ home
A United States couple are behind the purchase one of the largest landholdings on Queenstown Hill.
Canterbury
South Canterbury
August 21
Lawyer convicted of assault on his 12-year-old son which left him hospitalised
A lawyer has been convicted and granted name suppression following a serious assault on his son that required him being hospitalised.
North Canterbury
August 21
Firefighter’s ‘long service and good conduct’ recognised
One of the founding members of North Canterbury's Swannanoa Volunteer Fire Brigade has been awarded for his many years of service.
John Cosgrove
Mid Canterbury
August 21
‘Outstanding’ couple claim arable farming title
Methven couple John and Mel McCaw were named Arable Farmers of the Year at an awards ceremony in Christchurch on Thursday night.
Christchurch
August 21
Questions over police response after rough sleeper dies on beach
Police are refusing to say why they did not use legal powers to remove a vulnerable 54-year-old woman sleeping rough on a freezing Christchurch beach who later died.
Geoff Sloan
National
National
August 21
Move on orders: No guarantee homeless will be provided shelter — officials
Weeks before the government is set to give police powers to move on rough sleepers, officials have admitted they cannot guarantee immediate shelter for anyone on any given night.
Lillian Hanly of RNZ
National
August 21
Report warning of high risk to life from Mount Maunganui landslide went unread by officials
A report commissioned just seven months before a fatal Mount Maunganui campground landslide says there was a high risk to life.
National
August 20
Man allegedly uses plastic BB gun in store raid
Two people have been arrested after a man allegedly presented a plastic BB gun inside a store at Lynn Mall and stole a hoodie.
National
August 20
Biggest flu outbreak in 10 years puts entire health system under pressure
The entire health system is under pressure from the biggest flu outbreak in years, the country's health boss says.
Southland
Southland
August 20
Southland council accused of breaking flood work promises
A former top financial staffer has expressed concerns the council she once represented is not standing by its flood protection promises.
Matthew Rosenberg
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Southland
August 20
The fastest man in the South
Southland surfer Bruce Thornton took a trip to the US and has returned as the current fastest man in Invercargill.
Tayler Mutton
Sport
Motorsport
August 21
'Not what I expected': Liam Lawson on surprise return to Red Bull
Liam Lawson admits it is going to be challenging, but he's excited to be driving a Red Bull car again.
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Rugby
August 20
Springboks have evolved — Laurie Mains
Warning. The following content contains some disturbing information.
Adrian Seconi
Rugby
August 20
Fabian Holland to start first test against Springboks
Highlanders hero Fabian Holland has been given the nod for the All Blacks’ biggest test in three years.
Hayden Meikle
Rugby
August 20
Former Otago captain expecting tight Greatest Rivalry series
Former Otago captain Eben Joubert lives in Germany now but he still keeps a close eye on the home nation (South Africa) and his adopted land (New Zealand). He shares his thoughts on the Greatest Rivalry tour.
Lifestyle
Entertainment
August 21
‘Not the best thing I’ve ever heard’: TV personality Jaquie Brown reveals cancer diagnosis
New Zealand TV personality Jaquie Brown says she is “overwhelmed” and “grateful” to be in treatment following a recent cancer diagnosis, and swift mastectomy a month later.
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Home & Garden
August 20
Enter the wonderful world of bromeliads
Bromeliads are a group of plants that many people may never have heard of before.
Sophie Somerville, Dunedin Botanic Garden apprentice
SUBSCRIBER
Home & Garden
August 20
Rewild a wall
Stones can be usefully introduced into the garden landscape in many ways.
SUBSCRIBER
Entertainment
August 19
Figure painting a ‘terrific’ challenge for Sir Grahame
Wanting his paintings seen by a wider audience, Sir Grahame Sydney has agreed to his first public exhibition in 15 years.
Business
Business
August 20
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare gets $23m in US tariff refunds
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare expect to bank $23 million in US tariff refunds.
Business
August 19
Data centre builds could create 5000 jobs: report
A new report on the potential growth of data centres in New Zealand says a large-scale construction programme could create about 5000 jobs.
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Business
August 19
Central Otago start-up has a shot at Silicon Valley
It’s a long way from Hāwea to Silicon Valley. But a Central Otago start-up has a shot to pitch for a share of a $US1 million investment prize in front of global investors and tech leaders in the global technology and innovation hub.
Sally Rae
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Business
August 19
Liquidation of Central Otago grape-growing business a ‘very difficult decision’: director
Uncertainty around sales and a significant downturn in the market culminated in the “very difficult decision” to place a Central Otago grape-growing business into liquidation, its director says.
Tim Scott
Rural Life
Rural Life
August 20
Critics fear drone fatalities on farms after govt scraps some rules
The government says it is freeing up farmers to use drones more but critics say it increases the chance that a machine could veer off and kill someone.
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Rural Events
August 19
Hunting wild goats is a great way to fill a freezer with flavourful meat, Dunedin mum says
Wild goat meat is a great way to feed a family, Dunedin mum Chantalle Harrison says.
Shawn McAvinue
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Rural People
August 19
Creating a strong team culture an ongoing process, southern station managers say
Attracting, developing and retaining good people and building a strong team is satisfying, a high-country station boss in Northern Southland says.
Shawn McAvinue
SUBSCRIBER
Rural Events
August 19
Family ties and heading dogs: Southern in-laws unite for transtasman clash
For the first time, North Otago Centre dog trialists Lloyd Smith and his son-in-law Scott Hunter will be in the same team when they compete for transtasman test honours next week.
Shawn McAvinue
Food & Wine
North Canterbury
August 20
Wine, food and music festival moving to a Saturday
Robyn Bristow
North Canterbury
August 20
Marlborough Wine & Food Festival shelved in shock move
Paula Hulburt
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Food & Wine
August 18
Michelin star ‘amazing surprise’ for Wānaka chef
Rebecca Fox
SUBSCRIBER
Food & Wine
August 18
Pumpkin spiced loaf
In Season: Alison Lambert
World
World
August 20
Missing teen’s body recovered after family mistakenly told she was alive
The body of a missing Sydney teenager has been recovered from dense bushland, after her family was initially mistakenly told by police she had survived.
AAP
World
August 20
‘Deeply concerning': mass deaths spark bird flu alarm in Australia
Mass deaths across two states have marked a major shift in Australia's bird flu outbreak.
AAP
World
August 20
Australia’s unemployment rate rises to 4.5%
Australia's unemployment rate has risen to 4.5%, adding weight to the argument that the Reserve Bank will halt raising interest rates.
AAP
World
August 19
Former Fauci adviser pleads guilty to conspiring to conceal Covid records
A former adviser to infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has pleaded guilty to conspiring to evade public records laws and conceal government documents related to grant research funding and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Reuters
West Coast
West Coast
August 20
Solution for slip-prone section of West Coast highway edges closer
An investment case to find a long-term solution to the Epitaph Slip on SH6 in South Westland has now been completed but work on a permanent realignment could be years away.
Vihan Dalal, Local Democracy Reporter
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West Coast
August 18
Fire puts Gloriavale plant out of action
A large fire which swept through a boiler house at the Gloriavale Christian Community at Lake Haupiri on Friday night has rendered the community’s commercial meal plant out of action for months at least.
Brendon McMahon
Video
Dunedin
August 20
Kākāpō duo back on the wild side
Releasing two hand-reared kākāpō back into the wild is incredibly rewarding, but a Doc ranger says it can also feel a bit like a parent sending their first-born off to school for the first time.
John Lewis
Southland
August 19
Tears and ‘closure’ as unmarked baby graves honoured at Southland cemetery
A father who lost twin sons who were then buried in an unmarked grave broke down in tears at a memorial in a Southland cemetery.
Tayler Mutton
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
August 18
Ong email about former Fortune Theatre ‘utterly out of order’: Simms
A controversial Dunedin identity’s pitch to turn a city heritage landmark into “The Benedict Centre” came just days after a curious email from him as a councillor.
Grant Miller
Dunedin
August 18
Quest for dirt bike has storybook ending
When Archie Adam came home as asked for a new dirt bike, his mother said “we can’t make money come out of thin air”.
Laine Priestley
Opinion
Opinion
August 20
Poverty and the common good
As the election draws closer there will be a range of issues prevalent in voters’ minds that guide the choices they will make on election day.
Opinion
August 20
NZ wants a high‑tech future. Its proposed physics curriculum may make that harder
New Zealand is placing big bets on science and technology, with plans to boost high-tech research funding by $120 million annually by 2030.
SUBSCRIBER
Opinion
August 20
Cartoonist’s view: August 21
Today's cartoon from Shaun Yeo.
Yeo
Cartoonist
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Editorial
August 20
A taxing time ahead on election trail
Many people find election year a taxing time; all those politicians clamouring for votes and promising the sun, the moon and stars in exchange.
Editorial
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Opinion
August 20
Hypocrisy and racism abounds in Parliament
It is contrary to the rules of Parliament to call another member of the House a hypocrite. That of course never stops either the inference, or indeed hypocritical behaviour.
Metiria Stanton Turei
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Opinion
August 20
Cartoonist’s view: August 22
Today's cartoon from Shaun Yeo.
Yeo
Cartoonist
100 Years Ago
SUBSCRIBER
News
August 20
Driver falls off; tram crashes
AUCKLAND, August 20: The falling off of a motorman and the subsequent loss of the control of a tramcar travelling down Symonds street resulted in a sensational accident shortly before 5 o’clock to-night.
SUBSCRIBER
News
August 19
Australia’s run chase turns to ashes
Nothing more sensational has happened in the history of the Test matches than the collapse of Australia.
SUBSCRIBER
News
August 18
Make hay while the clock chimes
The Daylight Saving Bill was under discussion for the first time in the Legislative Council to-day.
SUBSCRIBER
News
August 17
School replete with hygienic appurtenances
Set in the centre of one of the finest school sites in Otago stands Ranfurly s new school, which has been built at a cost of £1800, to replace the old structure which for the past quarter of a century has stood on a much less desirable site over a mile from the township.