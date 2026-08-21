ODT.co.nz | Otago Daily Times | Latest South Island News

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Central OtagoAugust 21

Cops with warrants find vessel stolen from Otago boatbuilder at centre of messy liquidation

Police with search warrants have hunted down a vessel stolen from a Central Otago boatbuilder  which has been liquidated leaving a trail of accusations and disgruntled customers.
    Cops with warrants find vessel stolen from Otago boatbuilder at centre of messy liquidation
    Cops with warrants find vessel stolen from Otago boatbuilder at centre of messy liquidation
    DunedinAugust 21

    Prisoner back in custody after fleeing from Dunedin Airport

    A man granted bail to attend a tangi has been returned to custody after missing his flight from Dunedin Airport.
    Prisoner back in custody after fleeing from Dunedin Airport
    Prisoner back in custody after fleeing from Dunedin Airport
    NationalAugust 21

    Teacher held down crying six-year-old despite pleas from father, deputy principal

    When a pupil went to collect his bag from his classroom at the end of the school day, his teacher saw red.
    Teacher held down crying six-year-old despite pleas from father, deputy principal
    Teacher held down crying six-year-old despite pleas from father, deputy principal
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    DunedinAugust 20

    $3 billion pumped hydro scheme planned for edge of Dunedin

    A $3 billion planned pumped hydro scheme, on the edge of Dunedin, will create power when others can not and bring a consistent and more effective electricity system.
    Steve Hepburn
    $3 billion pumped hydro scheme planned for edge of Dunedin
    $3 billion pumped hydro scheme planned for edge of Dunedin
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    ChristchurchAugust 21

    Remarkable journey from Canterbury to a world beauty crown

    Geoff Sloan
    Remarkable journey from Canterbury to a world beauty crown
    Remarkable journey from Canterbury to a world beauty crown
    DunedinAugust 21

    Election 2026 interview: Labour leader Chris Hipkins

    Election 2026 interview: Labour leader Chris Hipkins
    Election 2026 interview: Labour leader Chris Hipkins
    GolfAugust 20

    Former golf writer and OBHS teacher Bill Trewern dies

    Former golf writer and OBHS teacher Bill Trewern dies
    Former golf writer and OBHS teacher Bill Trewern dies
    ODT QuizAugust 20

    ODT quiz: August 21

    ODT quiz: August 21
    ODT quiz: August 21

    Dunedin

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    DunedinAugust 20

    Dunedin emerging from recession, economist says

    Dunedin’s economy has begun to recover more steadily, after the recovery had previously looked fragile, an economist says.
    Grant Miller
      Dunedin emerging from recession, economist says
      Dunedin emerging from recession, economist says
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      DunedinAugust 20

      New traffic lights to give Dunedin’s one way system a safety upgrade

      Work has started on the first of two new mid-block signalised pedestrian crossings on Cumberland Street, to provide safer and easier access to the new Dunedin hospital.
      New traffic lights to give Dunedin’s one way system a safety upgrade
      New traffic lights to give Dunedin’s one way system a safety upgrade
      DunedinAugust 20

      Strong winds to batter South at the weekend

      Southerners will have to hold on to their hats over the weekend as potentially damaging winds batter the region.
      Strong winds to batter South at the weekend
      Strong winds to batter South at the weekend
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      DunedinAugust 20

      Otago-filmed ‘East of Eden’ to drop on Netflix in October

      The highly anticipated Netflix drama East of Eden, partially filmed in Otago, will start screening on October 1.
      Otago-filmed ‘East of Eden’ to drop on Netflix in October
      Otago-filmed ‘East of Eden’ to drop on Netflix in October
      Latest News
      1
      DunedinAugust 21

      Election 2026 interview: Labour leader Chris Hipkins

      2
      South CanterburyAugust 21

      Lawyer convicted of assault on his 12-year-old son which left him hospitalised

      3
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      Central OtagoAugust 21

      Cops with warrants find vessel stolen from Otago boatbuilder at centre of messy liquidation

      4
      DunedinAugust 21

      Prisoner back in custody after fleeing from Dunedin Airport

      5
      NationalAugust 21

      Teacher held down crying six-year-old despite pleas from father, deputy principal

      Otago

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      Central OtagoAugust 21

      New chapter ahead for Cromwell as Bannockburn subdivision takes shape

      Fencing is set to go up at the Bannockburn Industrial Subdivision this month, marking the first visible signs of change at the site tipped to reshape Cromwell’s industrial identity.
      Carys Trotter
      New chapter ahead for Cromwell as Bannockburn subdivision takes shape
      New chapter ahead for Cromwell as Bannockburn subdivision takes shape
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      QueenstownAugust 20

      ‘Irreplaceable’ biodiversity at risk from Remarkables expansion — Doc

      The Department of Conservation is warning a fast-track proposal to expand The Remarkables skifield into a neighbouring alpine basin could destroy irreplaceable biodiversity.
      Guy Williams
      ‘Irreplaceable’ biodiversity at risk from Remarkables expansion — Doc
      ‘Irreplaceable’ biodiversity at risk from Remarkables expansion — Doc
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      OtagoAugust 20

      ‘Never seen anything like it’: Sickness rips through southern schools

      A brutal wave of winter illness has affected 80% of students at one Otago school as principals battle the "worst" flu season they can remember.
      Nic Duff
      ‘Never seen anything like it’: Sickness rips through southern schools
      ‘Never seen anything like it’: Sickness rips through southern schools
      QueenstownAugust 20

      US couple spend $10.2m on three Queenstown sections to build ‘masterpiece’ home

      A United States couple are behind the purchase one of the largest landholdings on Queenstown Hill.
      US couple spend $10.2m on three Queenstown sections to build ‘masterpiece’ home
      US couple spend $10.2m on three Queenstown sections to build ‘masterpiece’ home

      Canterbury

      South CanterburyAugust 21

      Lawyer convicted of assault on his 12-year-old son which left him hospitalised

      A lawyer has been convicted and granted name suppression following a serious assault on his son that required him being hospitalised.
      Lawyer convicted of assault on his 12-year-old son which left him hospitalised
      Lawyer convicted of assault on his 12-year-old son which left him hospitalised
      North CanterburyAugust 21

      Firefighter’s ‘long service and good conduct’ recognised

      One of the founding members of North Canterbury's Swannanoa Volunteer Fire Brigade has been awarded for his many years of service.
      John Cosgrove
      Firefighter’s ‘long service and good conduct’ recognised
      Firefighter’s ‘long service and good conduct’ recognised
      Mid CanterburyAugust 21

      ‘Outstanding’ couple claim arable farming title

      Methven couple John and Mel McCaw were named Arable Farmers of the Year at an awards ceremony in Christchurch on Thursday night.
      ‘Outstanding’ couple claim arable farming title
      ‘Outstanding’ couple claim arable farming title
      ChristchurchAugust 21

      Questions over police response after rough sleeper dies on beach

      Police are refusing to say why they did not use legal powers to remove a vulnerable 54-year-old woman sleeping rough on a freezing Christchurch beach who later died.
      Geoff Sloan
      Questions over police response after rough sleeper dies on beach
      Questions over police response after rough sleeper dies on beach

      National

      NationalAugust 21

      Move on orders: No guarantee homeless will be provided shelter — officials

      Weeks before the government is set to give police powers to move on rough sleepers, officials have admitted they cannot guarantee immediate shelter for anyone on any given night.
      Lillian Hanly of RNZ
        Move on orders: No guarantee homeless will be provided shelter — officials
        Move on orders: No guarantee homeless will be provided shelter — officials
        NationalAugust 21

        Report warning of high risk to life from Mount Maunganui landslide went unread by officials

        A report commissioned just seven months before a fatal Mount Maunganui campground landslide says there was a high risk to life.
        Report warning of high risk to life from Mount Maunganui landslide went unread by officials
        Report warning of high risk to life from Mount Maunganui landslide went unread by officials
        NationalAugust 20

        Man allegedly uses plastic BB gun in store raid

        Two people have been arrested after a man allegedly presented a plastic BB gun inside a store at Lynn Mall and stole a hoodie.
        Man allegedly uses plastic BB gun in store raid
        Man allegedly uses plastic BB gun in store raid
        NationalAugust 20

        Biggest flu outbreak in 10 years puts entire health system under pressure

        The entire health system is under pressure from the biggest flu outbreak in years, the country's health boss says.
        Biggest flu outbreak in 10 years puts entire health system under pressure
        Biggest flu outbreak in 10 years puts entire health system under pressure

        Southland

        SouthlandAugust 20

        Southland council accused of breaking flood work promises

        A former top financial staffer has expressed concerns the council she once represented is not standing by its flood protection promises.
        Matthew Rosenberg
        Southland council accused of breaking flood work promises
        Southland council accused of breaking flood work promises
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        SouthlandAugust 20

        The fastest man in the South

        Southland surfer Bruce Thornton took a trip to the US and has returned as the current fastest man in Invercargill.
        Tayler Mutton
        The fastest man in the South
        The fastest man in the South

        Sport

        MotorsportAugust 21

        'Not what I expected': Liam Lawson on surprise return to Red Bull

        Liam Lawson admits it is going to be challenging, but he's excited to be driving a Red Bull car again.
        'Not what I expected': Liam Lawson on surprise return to Red Bull
        'Not what I expected': Liam Lawson on surprise return to Red Bull
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        RugbyAugust 20

        Springboks have evolved — Laurie Mains

        Warning. The following content contains some disturbing information.
        Adrian Seconi
        Springboks have evolved — Laurie Mains
        Springboks have evolved — Laurie Mains
        RugbyAugust 20

        Fabian Holland to start first test against Springboks

        Highlanders hero Fabian Holland has been given the nod for the All Blacks’ biggest test in three years.
        Hayden Meikle
        Fabian Holland to start first test against Springboks
        Fabian Holland to start first test against Springboks
        RugbyAugust 20

        Former Otago captain expecting tight Greatest Rivalry series

        Former Otago captain Eben Joubert lives in Germany now but he still keeps a close eye on the home nation (South Africa) and his adopted land (New Zealand). He shares his thoughts on the Greatest Rivalry tour.
        Former Otago captain expecting tight Greatest Rivalry series
        Former Otago captain expecting tight Greatest Rivalry series

        Lifestyle

        EntertainmentAugust 21

        ‘Not the best thing I’ve ever heard’: TV personality Jaquie Brown reveals cancer diagnosis

        New Zealand TV personality Jaquie Brown says she is “overwhelmed” and “grateful” to be in treatment following a recent cancer diagnosis, and swift mastectomy a month later.
        ‘Not the best thing I’ve ever heard’: TV personality Jaquie Brown reveals cancer diagnosis
        ‘Not the best thing I’ve ever heard’: TV personality Jaquie Brown reveals cancer diagnosis
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        Home & GardenAugust 20

        Enter the wonderful world of bromeliads

        Bromeliads are a group of plants that many people may never have heard of before.
        Sophie Somerville, Dunedin Botanic Garden apprentice
        Enter the wonderful world of bromeliads
        Enter the wonderful world of bromeliads
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        Home & GardenAugust 20

        Rewild a wall

        Stones can be usefully introduced into the garden landscape in many ways.
        Rewild a wall
        Rewild a wall
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        EntertainmentAugust 19

        Figure painting a ‘terrific’ challenge for Sir Grahame

        Wanting his paintings seen by a wider audience, Sir Grahame Sydney has agreed to his first public exhibition in 15 years.
        Figure painting a ‘terrific’ challenge for Sir Grahame
        Figure painting a ‘terrific’ challenge for Sir Grahame

        Business

        BusinessAugust 20

        Fisher & Paykel Healthcare gets $23m in US tariff refunds

        Fisher & Paykel Healthcare expect to bank $23 million in US tariff refunds.
        Fisher & Paykel Healthcare gets $23m in US tariff refunds
        Fisher & Paykel Healthcare gets $23m in US tariff refunds
        BusinessAugust 19

        Data centre builds could create 5000 jobs: report

        A new report on the potential growth of data centres in New Zealand says a large-scale construction programme could create about 5000 jobs.
        Data centre builds could create 5000 jobs: report
        Data centre builds could create 5000 jobs: report
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        BusinessAugust 19

        Central Otago start-up has a shot at Silicon Valley

        It’s a long way from Hāwea to Silicon Valley. But a Central Otago start-up has a shot to pitch for a share of a $US1 million investment prize in front of global investors and tech leaders in the global technology and innovation hub.
        Sally Rae
        Central Otago start-up has a shot at Silicon Valley
        Central Otago start-up has a shot at Silicon Valley
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        BusinessAugust 19

        Liquidation of Central Otago grape-growing business a ‘very difficult decision’: director

        Uncertainty around sales and a significant downturn in the market culminated in the “very difficult decision” to place a Central Otago grape-growing business into liquidation, its director says.
        Tim Scott
        Liquidation of Central Otago grape-growing business a ‘very difficult decision’: director
        Liquidation of Central Otago grape-growing business a ‘very difficult decision’: director

        Rural Life

        Rural LifeAugust 20

        Critics fear drone fatalities on farms after govt scraps some rules

        The government says it is freeing up farmers to use drones more but critics say it increases the chance that a machine could veer off and kill someone.
          Critics fear drone fatalities on farms after govt scraps some rules
          Critics fear drone fatalities on farms after govt scraps some rules
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          Rural EventsAugust 19

          Hunting wild goats is a great way to fill a freezer with flavourful meat, Dunedin mum says

          Wild goat meat is a great way to feed a family, Dunedin mum Chantalle Harrison says.
          Shawn McAvinue
          Hunting wild goats is a great way to fill a freezer with flavourful meat, Dunedin mum says
          Hunting wild goats is a great way to fill a freezer with flavourful meat, Dunedin mum says
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          Rural PeopleAugust 19

          Creating a strong team culture an ongoing process, southern station managers say

          Attracting, developing and retaining good people and building a strong team is satisfying, a high-country station boss in Northern Southland says.
          Shawn McAvinue
          Creating a strong team culture an ongoing process, southern station managers say
          Creating a strong team culture an ongoing process, southern station managers say
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          Rural EventsAugust 19

          Family ties and heading dogs: Southern in-laws unite for transtasman clash

          For the first time, North Otago Centre dog trialists Lloyd Smith and his son-in-law Scott Hunter will be in the same team when they compete for transtasman test honours next week.
          Shawn McAvinue
          Family ties and heading dogs: Southern in-laws unite for transtasman clash
          Family ties and heading dogs: Southern in-laws unite for transtasman clash

          Food & Wine

          North CanterburyAugust 20

          Wine, food and music festival moving to a Saturday

          Robyn Bristow
          Wine, food and music festival moving to a Saturday
          Wine, food and music festival moving to a Saturday
          North CanterburyAugust 20

          Marlborough Wine & Food Festival shelved in shock move

          Paula Hulburt
          Marlborough Wine & Food Festival shelved in shock move
          Marlborough Wine & Food Festival shelved in shock move
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          Food & WineAugust 18

          Michelin star ‘amazing surprise’ for Wānaka chef

          Rebecca Fox
          Michelin star ‘amazing surprise’ for Wānaka chef
          Michelin star ‘amazing surprise’ for Wānaka chef
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          Food & WineAugust 18

          Pumpkin spiced loaf

          In Season: Alison Lambert
          Pumpkin spiced loaf
          Pumpkin spiced loaf

          World

          WorldAugust 20

          Missing teen’s body recovered after family mistakenly told she was alive

          The body of a missing Sydney teenager has been recovered from dense bushland, after her family was initially mistakenly told by police she had survived.
          AAP
          Missing teen’s body recovered after family mistakenly told she was alive
          Missing teen’s body recovered after family mistakenly told she was alive
          WorldAugust 20

          ‘Deeply concerning': mass deaths spark bird flu alarm in Australia

          Mass deaths across two states have marked a major shift in Australia's bird flu outbreak.
          AAP
          ‘Deeply concerning': mass deaths spark bird flu alarm in Australia
          ‘Deeply concerning': mass deaths spark bird flu alarm in Australia
          WorldAugust 20

          Australia’s unemployment rate rises to 4.5%

          Australia's unemployment rate has risen to 4.5%, adding weight to the argument that the Reserve Bank will halt raising interest rates.
          AAP
          Australia’s unemployment rate rises to 4.5%
          Australia’s unemployment rate rises to 4.5%
          WorldAugust 19

          Former Fauci adviser pleads guilty to conspiring to conceal Covid records

          A former adviser to infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has pleaded guilty to conspiring to evade public records laws and conceal government documents related to grant research funding and the Covid-19 pandemic.
          Reuters
          Former Fauci adviser pleads guilty to conspiring to conceal Covid records
          Former Fauci adviser pleads guilty to conspiring to conceal Covid records

          West Coast

          West CoastAugust 20

          Solution for slip-prone section of West Coast highway edges closer

          An investment case to find a long-term solution to the Epitaph Slip on SH6 in South Westland has now been completed but work on a permanent realignment could be years away.
          Vihan Dalal, Local Democracy Reporter
          Solution for slip-prone section of West Coast highway edges closer
          Solution for slip-prone section of West Coast highway edges closer
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          West CoastAugust 18

          Fire puts Gloriavale plant out of action

          A large fire which swept through a boiler house at the Gloriavale Christian Community at Lake Haupiri on Friday night has rendered the community’s commercial meal plant out of action for months at least.
          Brendon McMahon
          Fire puts Gloriavale plant out of action
          Fire puts Gloriavale plant out of action

          Video

          DunedinAugust 20

          Kākāpō duo back on the wild side

          Releasing two hand-reared kākāpō back into the wild is incredibly rewarding, but a Doc ranger says it can also feel a bit like a parent sending their first-born off to school for the first time.
          John Lewis
          Kākāpō duo back on the wild side
          Kākāpō duo back on the wild side
          SouthlandAugust 19

          Tears and ‘closure’ as unmarked baby graves honoured at Southland cemetery

          A father who lost twin sons who were then buried in an unmarked grave broke down in tears at a memorial in a Southland cemetery.
          Tayler Mutton
          Tears and ‘closure’ as unmarked baby graves honoured at Southland cemetery
          Tears and ‘closure’ as unmarked baby graves honoured at Southland cemetery
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          DunedinAugust 18

          Ong email about former Fortune Theatre ‘utterly out of order’: Simms

          A controversial Dunedin identity’s pitch to turn a city heritage landmark into “The Benedict Centre” came just days after a curious email from him as a councillor.
          Grant Miller
          Ong email about former Fortune Theatre ‘utterly out of order’: Simms
          Ong email about former Fortune Theatre ‘utterly out of order’: Simms
          DunedinAugust 18

          Quest for dirt bike has storybook ending

          When Archie Adam came home as asked for a new dirt bike, his mother said “we can’t make money come out of thin air”.
          Laine Priestley
          Quest for dirt bike has storybook ending
          Quest for dirt bike has storybook ending

          Opinion

          OpinionAugust 20

          Poverty and the common good

          As the election draws closer there will be a range of issues prevalent in voters’ minds that guide the choices they will make on election day.
          Poverty and the common good
          Poverty and the common good
          OpinionAugust 20

          NZ wants a high‑tech future. Its proposed physics curriculum may make that harder

          New Zealand is placing big bets on science and technology, with plans to boost high-tech research funding by $120 million annually by 2030.
          NZ wants a high‑tech future. Its proposed physics curriculum may make that harder
          NZ wants a high‑tech future. Its proposed physics curriculum may make that harder
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          OpinionAugust 20

          Cartoonist’s view: August 21

          Today's cartoon from Shaun Yeo.
          YeoCartoonist
          Cartoonist’s view: August 21
          Cartoonist’s view: August 21
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          EditorialAugust 20

          A taxing time ahead on election trail

          Many people find election year a taxing time; all those politicians clamouring for votes and promising the sun, the moon and stars in exchange.
          Editorial
          A taxing time ahead on election trail
          A taxing time ahead on election trail
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          OpinionAugust 20

          Hypocrisy and racism abounds in Parliament

          It is contrary to the rules of Parliament to call another member of the House a hypocrite. That of course never stops either the inference, or indeed hypocritical behaviour.
          Metiria Stanton Turei
          Hypocrisy and racism abounds in Parliament
          Hypocrisy and racism abounds in Parliament
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          OpinionAugust 20

          Cartoonist’s view: August 22

          Today's cartoon from Shaun Yeo.
          YeoCartoonist
          Cartoonist’s view: August 22
          Cartoonist’s view: August 22

          100 Years Ago

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          NewsAugust 20

          Driver falls off; tram crashes

          AUCKLAND, August 20: The falling off of a motorman and the subsequent loss of the control of a tramcar travelling down Symonds street resulted in a sensational accident shortly before 5 o’clock to-night.
          Driver falls off; tram crashes
          Driver falls off; tram crashes
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          NewsAugust 19

          Australia’s run chase turns to ashes

          Nothing more sensational has happened in the history of the Test matches than the collapse of Australia.
          Australia’s run chase turns to ashes
          Australia’s run chase turns to ashes
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          NewsAugust 18

          Make hay while the clock chimes

          The Daylight Saving Bill was under discussion for the first time in the Legislative Council to-day.
          Make hay while the clock chimes
          Make hay while the clock chimes
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          NewsAugust 17

          School replete with hygienic appurtenances

          Set in the centre of one of the finest school sites in Otago stands Ranfurly s new school, which has been built at a cost of £1800, to replace the old structure which for the past quarter of a century has stood on a much less desirable site over a mile from the township.
          School replete with hygienic appurtenances
          School replete with hygienic appurtenances