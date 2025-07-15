Universities are in turbulent times

Academic staff being academic. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Life is turbulent for universities worldwide. If it is not the doctrinaire antipathy towards universities shown by the United States government, it is lack of funding from governments in many other countries.

The outright hostility between government and universities in the US is not commonplace in most other countries, and yet there are subtle forces at play that are creating ongoing concerns.

It is increasingly common to encounter criticism of issues being researched, especially in the humanities, and the "woke" character of academic life and interests. No matter how vague this criticism may be, it is sufficient to justify governments downplaying the stature of universities and their role in society.

Consider the experience of a very high-profile researcher and administrator in the United States. Francis Collins initially came to prominence for identifying the genetic cause of cystic fibrosis. He then led the Human Genome Project and served as director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) from 2009-21.

He was closely associated with the research to find a vaccine against Covid-19 and advocated very strongly for use of vaccines once available.

On his retirement from the NIH he returned as a researcher to the Genome Research Institute.

However, in 2025 he resigned in despair at the wholesale withdrawal of research funds. Since then, Collins has spoken out eloquently against what appears to be a concerted effort to denigrate evidence-based science and its importance in providing a foundation for ongoing medical research.

Although Collins’ recent experiences lie largely in research institutes, they exemplify crucial issues for universities — largely in the US, but to a lesser degree in many other countries.

Some people have a low view of research and scholarship, regarding them as a waste of time and money.

They think academics are too liberal, not in touch with ordinary people and need the government to show them what research the country needs.

Such was the rationale last year for shifting the focus of the Marsden Fund away from the humanities and social sciences towards STEM subjects (physics, chemistry, maths, engineering and biomedical sciences).

Whatever the justification for decisions like this, universities need to be aware of society’s expectations. Very simply, universities are dependent upon governments for much of their funding, and while they regard themselves as autonomous, this is a circumscribed autonomy.

There has to be respect on both sides, and trust has to be won. Governments and universities cannot exist without each other, no matter how much each may think otherwise.

Universities do not have a right to exist, in much the same way that anatomy schools, that have been central to my academic life, do not have a right to dissect human bodies. They do so only with social licence that has been established over many years with strict ethical guidelines.

Academic freedom is a much-debated aspect of university functioning that can be threatened and abused in many ways. It only exists within an environment that encourages creativity, innovative ideas and criticism of the status quo. It is the freedom to research interesting and on occasion contentious topics that sometimes tread on the toes of politicians, policy makers and even university authorities. It does not sit easily alongside managerialism and conformity. Its protection requires vigilance and acknowledgement that this freedom is to be earned and defended if it is to be retained.

Consider the extreme example of Harvard University, which is being threatened in unimaginable ways by the Trump administration. In refusing to be cowed, its president expressed what universities aspire to be. "Seeking truth ... requires us to be open to new information and different perspectives, to subject our beliefs to ongoing scrutiny and to be ready to change our minds. It compels us to ... acknowledge our flaws."

Universities must be prepared to defend themselves and their contributions to society, to highlight the benefits of universities but also acknowledge their weaknesses. Their ability to adapt is crucial, which is why they have survived for many hundreds of years. This is only possible as they open themselves to the scrutiny of others and reform themselves.

Academic staff are crucial in leading change and advocating for new perspectives. In my own disciplinary area, until the mid-20th century anatomists dissected unclaimed bodies of the dead in the absence of informed consent by relatives.

It was anatomists themselves who led the way in overturning this practice by insisting that only donated bodies be used.

Universities must never forget that their core business is research and educating domestic students. Unfortunately, lack of adequate funding drives dependence upon the income brought in by international students. Their presence brings in welcome cultural diversity as long as they are seen as more than income generators.

Turbulent times can be productive if faced head on. But universities must continually re-invent themselves and strive to contribute to and enhance their communities.

— Gareth Jones is an emeritus professor, anatomy department, University of Otago.