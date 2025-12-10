One seriously hurt in crash south of Dunedin

Police at the crash scene on Wednesday. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

One person is in a serious condition after a crash between two cars and a logging truck south of Allanton.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they were called to the crash on State Highway One at 11.33am today.

Two people were treated at the scene one was transported by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokeswoman said the crash has blocked a lane on SH1.

Diversions are in place northbound at Henley-Berwick Rd, and southbound at SH86, she said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz