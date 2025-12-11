Concerns for woman missing with three kids

If you have seen Candace call 105 and use reference number 251206/9239. Photo: Supplied / Police

A missing woman who is now believed to be in the Christchurch area with her three children was in Wanaka earlier this week.

Police said in a statement Candace was reported missing from Greymouth.

"Her family have concerns about her well-being and have been unable to contact her."

They said she might be in Christchurch with a man and her three children, aged 1, 10 and 12.

"She was in Wanaka until 9 December, and currently believed to be in the Christchurch area."

She is thought to be travelling in a silver Toyota Raum with distinctive swirls on the side, registration QWS577, with the man the children.

Anyone who has seen Candace, the Toyota Raum, or has any information should call the police on 105 and quote reference 251206/9239.

-Allied Media