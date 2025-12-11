Concerns for woman missing with three kids

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A missing woman who is now believed to be in the Christchurch area with her three children was in Wanaka earlier this week.
Police said in a statement Candace was reported missing from Greymouth.
"Her family have concerns about her well-being and have been unable to contact her."
They said she might be in Christchurch with a man and her three children, aged 1, 10 and 12.
"She was in Wanaka until 9 December, and currently believed to be in the Christchurch area."
She is thought to be travelling in a silver Toyota Raum with distinctive swirls on the side, registration QWS577, with the man the children.
- Anyone who has seen Candace, the Toyota Raum, or has any information should call the police on 105 and quote reference 251206/9239.
-Allied Media