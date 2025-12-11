Thursday, 11 December 2025

Concerns for woman missing with three kids

    If you have seen Candace call 105 and use reference number 251206/9239. Photo: Supplied / Police
    A missing woman who is now believed to be in the Christchurch area with her three children was in Wanaka earlier this week.

    Police said in a statement Candace was reported missing from Greymouth.

    "Her family have concerns about her well-being and have been unable to contact her."

    They said she might be in Christchurch with a man and her three children, aged 1, 10 and 12.

    "She was in Wanaka until 9 December, and currently believed to be in the Christchurch area."

    She is thought to be travelling in a silver Toyota Raum with distinctive swirls on the side, registration QWS577, with the man the children.

    • Anyone who has seen Candace, the Toyota Raum, or has any information should call the police on 105 and quote reference 251206/9239.

    -Allied Media