Winning $16m ticket bought at South Island supermarket

A lucky person won $16 million in Wednesday night's Lotto draw after buying their ticket from a South Island supermarket.

The winning ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Nelson City in Nelson.

Anyone who bought their ticket at the supermarket should check it as soon as possible either in-store, via MyLotto, or on the MyLotto App.

Their prize was made up of $15m from Powerball First Division and $1m from Lotto First Division.

Meanwhile, another Nelson Lotto player won a $21,283 share of Second Division, along with 11 other players from around New Zealand.

The Second Division winning ticket was sold at New World Nelson City.

Strike Four has rolled over to $400,000 on Saturday night.

Results from last night's Lotto draw

Lotto: 5, 6, 13, 27, 31, 32. Bonus: 3. Division 1, $1 million (1: Nelson); division 2, $21,283 (12); division 3, $638 (397); division 4, $54 (1073); division 5, $31 (16,135); division 6, $22 (22,969); division 7, bonus ticket (227,036).

Strike: 13, 31, 27, 5. Division 1, roll-over; division 2, $618 (71); division 3, $68 (3596); division 4, bonus ticket (92,874).

Powerball: 4. Division 1, $16 million (1: Nelson); division 2, no winner; division 3, $1776 (31); division 4, $104 (85); division 5, $58 (1291); division 6, $40 (1796); division 7, bonus ticket + $15 (17,576).

