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Motorsport
Christchurch
July 22
World Supercross Championship coming to Christchurch stadium
The FIM World Supercross Championship will make its New Zealand debut at One New Zealand Stadium in December.
Motorsport
July 19
Paddon dominant
Star attraction Hayden Paddon and co-driver Jared Hudson claimed a dominant win at Rally Southland in their Hyundai i120N Rally2 on Saturday.
Motorsport
July 18
Lawson qualifies in top ten for Belgian Grand Prix
Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli celebrated his father's birthday by taking pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix with Red Bull's Max Verstappen alongside on the front row and Mercedes teammate and title rival George Russell right behind.
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Motorsport
July 17
Duncan back in saddle after injury
Courtney Duncan will continue her quiet climb back to the top when the Women’s Motocross Championship resumes in Great Britain this weekend.
Motorsport
July 17
All eyes on the Paddons as Rally Southland gets underway
There will plenty of action on the southern roads today as the Barry Robinson Memorial Rally Southland gets under way.
Motorsport
July 16
Europe beckons young driver
A young Southland driver is on the fast track to success.
Motorsport
July 14
Paddon up against dad, sister
Family bragging rights could be on the line when Hayden Paddon races in Southland this weekend.
Motorsport
July 7
‘Being part of Bruce McLaren’s legacy will be special’
New Zealand driver Scott Dixon is joining a new team.
Motorsport
June 28
Lawson ninth as Russell breaks winless streak
New Zealand's Liam Lawson was in the points yet again this morning, finishing ninth at the Austrian GP.
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Christchurch
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Canterbury
July 24
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National
July 24
‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies
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Dunedin
July 24
Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
5
Otago
July 24
Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved