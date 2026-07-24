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Motorsport

ChristchurchJuly 22

World Supercross Championship coming to Christchurch stadium

The FIM World Supercross Championship will make its New Zealand debut at One New Zealand Stadium in December.
World Supercross Championship coming to Christchurch stadium
World Supercross Championship coming to Christchurch stadium
MotorsportJuly 19

Paddon dominant

Star attraction Hayden Paddon and co-driver Jared Hudson claimed a dominant win at Rally Southland in their Hyundai i120N Rally2 on Saturday.
Paddon dominant
Paddon dominant
MotorsportJuly 18

Lawson qualifies in top ten for Belgian Grand Prix

Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli celebrated his father's birthday by taking pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix with Red Bull's Max Verstappen alongside on the front row and Mercedes teammate and title rival George Russell right behind.
Lawson qualifies in top ten for Belgian Grand Prix
Lawson qualifies in top ten for Belgian Grand Prix
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MotorsportJuly 17

Duncan back in saddle after injury

Courtney Duncan will continue her quiet climb back to the top when the Women’s Motocross Championship resumes in Great Britain this weekend.
Duncan back in saddle after injury
Duncan back in saddle after injury
MotorsportJuly 17

All eyes on the Paddons as Rally Southland gets underway

There will plenty of action on the southern roads today as the Barry Robinson Memorial Rally Southland gets under way.
All eyes on the Paddons as Rally Southland gets underway
All eyes on the Paddons as Rally Southland gets underway
MotorsportJuly 16

Europe beckons young driver

A young Southland driver is on the fast track to success.
Europe beckons young driver
Europe beckons young driver
MotorsportJuly 14

Paddon up against dad, sister

Family bragging rights could be on the line when Hayden Paddon races in Southland this weekend.
Paddon up against dad, sister
Paddon up against dad, sister
MotorsportJuly 7

‘Being part of Bruce McLaren’s legacy will be special’

New Zealand driver Scott Dixon is joining a new team.
‘Being part of Bruce McLaren’s legacy will be special’
‘Being part of Bruce McLaren’s legacy will be special’
MotorsportJune 28

Lawson ninth as Russell breaks winless streak

New Zealand's Liam Lawson was in the points yet again this morning, finishing ninth at the Austrian GP.
Lawson ninth as Russell breaks winless streak
Lawson ninth as Russell breaks winless streak
Latest News
1
ChristchurchJuly 24

Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

2
CanterburyJuly 24

No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

3
NationalJuly 24

‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

4
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DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

5
OtagoJuly 24

Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved