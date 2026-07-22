The FIM World Supercross Championship will make its New Zealand debut at One New Zealand Stadium in December.

Christchurch will feature as the championship finale on December 5 following stops in Canada, England, Argentina, South Africa and Australia.

World Supercross features riders racing on tight technical dirt tracks with plenty of exciting jumps and entertainment along the way.

Being the final stop of the championships, riders will be competing for crucial competition points with titles on the line.

Venues Ōtautahi chief executive Caroline Harvie-Teare said it was a great opportunity to showcase the stadium on the world stage.

“Welcoming the FIM World Supercross Championship to Christchurch is a major moment for the city and another wonderful milestone for One New Zealand Stadium,” she said.

“Staging the season finale here underlines One NZ Stadium and Christchurch’s place on the global stage as a world-class sport and entertainment venue, while giving fans the chance to see the world’s best riders compete for championship titles in an incredible atmosphere.”

One NZ Stadium. Photo: Supplied

World Supercross director of racing Thomas Covington said the addition of a New Zealand event further strengthens World Supercross’ international footprint.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring World Supercross to New Zealand for the first time. Christchurch is the perfect setting for the final round of what will be our biggest season yet, with championship titles set to be decided in front of a passionate motorsport audience. New Zealand has a rich motorsport heritage, and One New Zealand Stadium gives us a world-class platform to deliver an unforgettable night of racing and entertainment for fans.”

The event will provide another fresh challenge for the stadium as it’s transformed to an indoor dirt track.

“It is another great highlight of the flexibility of the stadium,” Harvie-Teare said.

She said getting the stadium ready will be a major operation with a Robbie Williams concert on November 28.

“Our operations team are working closely with the stadium’s turf team to ensure both international events run smoothly without damaging the playing field underneath. We’ll reveal further about the operational elements involved closer to the time.”

The FIM World Supercross Championship starts in Calgary, Canada on August 8.

Tickets for the New Zealand leg will go on sale soon.

-Allied Media