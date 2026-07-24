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Fashion
Dunedin
July 23
Show looks to fashion’s past
Anyone attending the iD Dunedin Fashion Charitable Trust’s next fundraising event will agree with Yves Saint Laurent: Fashions fade, style is eternal.
John Lewis
Fashion
July 15
Start of semester bargain hunting
University of Otago students Lilou Rault Metillon and Jane Yang admire vintage clothes at the Re:Ori 26 Market Day.
Fashion
July 2
Toxic beauty on show
A poisonous dress from the Victorian period is on display at in Whanganui for a short time before being put away for good.
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Fashion
June 16
Textiles hold lessons for today
While Japanese boro textiles are ancient and timeworn they are still relevant in today’s world of fast fashion, collector Pip Steel tells Rebecca Fox.
Fashion
June 16
Time to cash that vintage watch in?
Classic gold watches are being melted down as the value of their metal content outstrips their resale worth.
Fashion
June 12
10-year-old designer debuts at Paris Fashion Week
At four years old, Max Alexander told his parents he was a dressmaker. By age 10, he was showing a collection at Paris Fashion Week.
Fashion
June 9
Astronauts wearing Prada for moon mission
Italian fashion house Prada has unveiled an inner-layer garment set to be worn by NASA astronauts heading to the moon.
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Fashion
May 26
Pieces from the past
On a recent tour of China following the Silk Road, Dunedin dress historian Dr Jane Malthus was intrigued by the changes in dress practices.
Fashion
May 24
Searching for vintage treasure
Hundreds turned out to hunt for clothing treasures at the be-loved Vintage and Pre-Loved Market at the weekend.
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Dunedin
July 24
Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
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Otago
July 24
Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved