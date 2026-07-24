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Fashion

DunedinJuly 23

Show looks to fashion’s past

Anyone attending the iD Dunedin Fashion Charitable Trust’s next fundraising event will agree with Yves Saint Laurent: Fashions fade, style is eternal.
John Lewis
Show looks to fashion’s past
Show looks to fashion’s past
FashionJuly 15

Start of semester bargain hunting

University of Otago students Lilou Rault Metillon and Jane Yang admire vintage clothes at the Re:Ori 26 Market Day.
Start of semester bargain hunting
Start of semester bargain hunting
FashionJuly 2

Toxic beauty on show

A poisonous dress from the Victorian period is on display at in Whanganui for a short time before being put away for good.
Toxic beauty on show
Toxic beauty on show
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FashionJune 16

Textiles hold lessons for today

While Japanese boro textiles are ancient and timeworn they are still relevant in today’s world of fast fashion, collector Pip Steel tells Rebecca Fox.
Textiles hold lessons for today
Textiles hold lessons for today
FashionJune 16

Time to cash that vintage watch in?

Classic gold watches are being melted down as the value of their metal content outstrips their resale worth.
Time to cash that vintage watch in?
Time to cash that vintage watch in?
FashionJune 12

10-year-old designer debuts at Paris Fashion Week

At four years old, Max Alexander told his parents he was a dressmaker. By age 10, he was showing a collection at Paris Fashion Week.
10-year-old designer debuts at Paris Fashion Week
10-year-old designer debuts at Paris Fashion Week
FashionJune 9

Astronauts wearing Prada for moon mission

Italian fashion house Prada has unveiled an inner-layer garment set to be worn by NASA astronauts heading to the moon.
Astronauts wearing Prada for moon mission
Astronauts wearing Prada for moon mission
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FashionMay 26

Pieces from the past

On a recent tour of China following the Silk Road, Dunedin dress historian Dr Jane Malthus was intrigued by the changes in dress practices.
Pieces from the past
Pieces from the past
FashionMay 24

Searching for vintage treasure

Hundreds turned out to hunt for clothing treasures at the be-loved Vintage and Pre-Loved Market at the weekend.
Searching for vintage treasure
Searching for vintage treasure
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ChristchurchJuly 24

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CanterburyJuly 24

No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

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NationalJuly 24

‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

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DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

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OtagoJuly 24

Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved