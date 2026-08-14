Jason Arday, a former University of Cambridge professor who was at the centre of a plagiarism scandal, has died aged 41.

Arday had resigned earlier this month as a professor of sociology of education following the accusations, which caused a furore in the world of academia. He was the university's youngest ever Black professor.

He was found unresponsive by the ambulance service at a property in Battersea, south London.

"Sadly, a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by officers," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious. The case is being investigated by officers from the Met's Central South Command Unit," the police said.

The University of Cambridge announced an investigation earlier this week into the circumstances of Arday's appointment to the Faculty of Education in 2022 and his time there since.

A high-profile professor who appeared frequently in the media, Arday faced accusations this year that parts of his 2015 PhD thesis were plagiarised, which he denied.

The allegations expanded to include apparent inconsistencies in Arday's other academic work, and questions over his claims about his career, personal life and medical conditions.

"We are desperately saddened to hear this tragic news. Our heartfelt sympathies go to Jason Arday's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," Cambridge's Vice-Chancellor Deborah Prentice said in a statement.

Britain's education secretary, Lucy Powell, said she was saddened to hear the news of Arday's death.

His family said they were in shock.

"The campaign of misinformation was too much for Jason, who was a gentle man and who always wanted to see the best in everyone," the family said in a statement provided by Arday's publisher, Simon & Schuster UK.

"We won't comment further at this point beyond asking the press to leave us alone now, and to stop the campaign of harassment which has been waged against Jason and his family for too long."