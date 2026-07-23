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Rural People

Rural PeopleJuly 8

Shaping the future

The Carr family are future-proofing major agri-business company Carrfields into a multi-generation business, Tim Cronshaw reports.
Shaping the future
Shaping the future
Rural PeopleJuly 4

Otago Southland dairy farmer claims Young Farmer crown

Otago Southland Young Farmer Tom Slee was crowned the FMG Young Farmer of the Year in New Plymouth last night.
Otago Southland dairy farmer claims Young Farmer crown
Otago Southland dairy farmer claims Young Farmer crown
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Rural PeopleJuly 1

Southland farmer’s offending ‘deliberate’ — judge

Cows were found standing in ‘‘liquid sludge’’ up to their udders in paddocks owned by a Southland farmer with a record of animal cruelty.
Southland farmer’s offending ‘deliberate’ — judge
Southland farmer’s offending ‘deliberate’ — judge
Rural PeopleJune 28

South Canterbury man takes reins at Federated Farmers

South Canterbury farmer Colin Hurst has been voted in as Federated Farmers' new president, replacing Tasman dairy farmer Wayne Langford.
South Canterbury man takes reins at Federated Farmers
South Canterbury man takes reins at Federated Farmers
Rural PeopleJune 25

Carr family shapes multi-stranded company for next generations

The Carr family are future-proofing major agribusiness company Carrfields into a multi-generation business.
Carr family shapes multi-stranded company for next generations
Carr family shapes multi-stranded company for next generations
Rural PeopleJune 16

Remembering Kirky: Grieving family overwhelmed by community support

Central Otago widow Lizzie Kirk says the community support since her husband's cancer diagnosis and death has been "overwhelming".
Remembering Kirky: Grieving family overwhelmed by community support
Remembering Kirky: Grieving family overwhelmed by community support
Rural PeopleJune 10

Gore stalwart recognised

Gore farmer Lindsay Wright took his mental health struggles and turned them into service of the Southland rural community for more than two decades.
Gore stalwart recognised
Gore stalwart recognised
Rural PeopleJune 10

Ice in their veins: Stewart elated to win national title

At the age of 74 Central Otago dog triallist Alan “Snow” Stewart has realised a long-held ambition to win a New Zealand Championship event.
Ice in their veins: Stewart elated to win national title
Ice in their veins: Stewart elated to win national title
Rural PeopleMay 26

Scientists crunch data after bund trial ends on West Otago farm

A three-year trial monitoring the effectiveness a detainment bund to reduce stormwater contaminants leaving a sheep and beef farm in West Otago and entering Pomahaka River is complete and scientists are now crunching the data.
Scientists crunch data after bund trial ends on West Otago farm
Scientists crunch data after bund trial ends on West Otago farm
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NationalJuly 23

Praying for return of religious works

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SouthlandJuly 23

SH99 closing again for serious crash investigation

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OtagoJuly 23

Snow buffs hoping to hit slopes and rinks

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Central OtagoJuly 23

'Sam effect': Donations for anti-mine group boosted