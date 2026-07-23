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Rural People
Rural People
July 8
Shaping the future
The Carr family are future-proofing major agri-business company Carrfields into a multi-generation business, Tim Cronshaw reports.
Rural People
July 4
Otago Southland dairy farmer claims Young Farmer crown
Otago Southland Young Farmer Tom Slee was crowned the FMG Young Farmer of the Year in New Plymouth last night.
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Rural People
July 1
Southland farmer’s offending ‘deliberate’ — judge
Cows were found standing in ‘‘liquid sludge’’ up to their udders in paddocks owned by a Southland farmer with a record of animal cruelty.
Rural People
June 28
South Canterbury man takes reins at Federated Farmers
South Canterbury farmer Colin Hurst has been voted in as Federated Farmers' new president, replacing Tasman dairy farmer Wayne Langford.
Rural People
June 25
Carr family shapes multi-stranded company for next generations
The Carr family are future-proofing major agribusiness company Carrfields into a multi-generation business.
Rural People
June 16
Remembering Kirky: Grieving family overwhelmed by community support
Central Otago widow Lizzie Kirk says the community support since her husband's cancer diagnosis and death has been "overwhelming".
Rural People
June 10
Gore stalwart recognised
Gore farmer Lindsay Wright took his mental health struggles and turned them into service of the Southland rural community for more than two decades.
Rural People
June 10
Ice in their veins: Stewart elated to win national title
At the age of 74 Central Otago dog triallist Alan “Snow” Stewart has realised a long-held ambition to win a New Zealand Championship event.
Rural People
May 26
Scientists crunch data after bund trial ends on West Otago farm
A three-year trial monitoring the effectiveness a detainment bund to reduce stormwater contaminants leaving a sheep and beef farm in West Otago and entering Pomahaka River is complete and scientists are now crunching the data.
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Latest News
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Business
July 23
Fuel boss expects price hike soon
2
National
July 23
Praying for return of religious works
3
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Southland
July 23
SH99 closing again for serious crash investigation
4
Otago
July 23
Snow buffs hoping to hit slopes and rinks
5
Central Otago
July 23
'Sam effect': Donations for anti-mine group boosted