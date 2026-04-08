New job for online auction exciting

Bidr Lower South Island territory manager Mya Reid, of Outram. PHOTOS: SHAWN MCAVINUE

‘‘I’ve hit the ground running and I haven’t stopped.’’

Bidr Lower South Island territory manager Mya Reid, of Outram, has been working for the online auction platform since November last year.

The 24-year-old said the job was a good fit because she enjoyed being busy and outside.

‘‘It’s not a chore.’’

The job had her travelling across farms and saleyards, south of Timaru.

Livestock she had helped sell included sheep, cattle and deer.

The Bidr platform was busy with bids during the calf sale at Palmerston Saleyards.

She was sitting on the benches with the buyers and calling out to the auctioneer when a bid was made on the platform.

The job was exciting, she said.

‘‘You’re anticipating that first bid to appear on the screen and then once you’ve kind of got that you feel a bit more relaxed and away you go.’’

She was born and raised on her family’s 300ha sheep, beef and dairy grazing farm near Darfield, Canterbury.

A career in the primary sector had always appealed.

‘‘It has always been a passion of mine.’’

In her final year of boarding school in Christchurch, she was enrolled to study at Lincoln University.

Her first job straight out of secondary school was on a merino and sport horse stud in Tekapo.

She took a team of four working dogs with her to the Mackenzie Basin.

The next stop on her career path was Wairere Station near Masterton for about four months in 2020.

Duties included helping tailing, selling rams and weaning.

‘‘It was a relatively busy time.’’

After Wairere Station, she worked as a polo groom, travelling between New Zealand and the United Kingdom for nearly two years.

She had grown up with horses and working with them seemed natural to her and she was able to learn quickly on the job.

However, she learnt she preferred working with horses to be a hobby, rather than a job.

After finishing as a groom in October 2022, she landed a job with a sheep genetics and farm consultancy company in Hawke’s Bay and worked for them for more than two years.

She moved South to work in PGG Wrightson’s livestock support team in Dunedin in January last year.

The job at Bidr became available after Sam Murphy was promoted to sales and operations manager.

She had been enjoying working at Bidr.

‘‘The team’s really great to work alongside and that not just the Bidr team but also the agents and the vendors.’’