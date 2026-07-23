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Rural Events

Rural EventsJuly 15

Call to protect whitebait spawning sites

Farmers can help protect "love zones" where whitebait spawn, a freshwater ranger says.
Call to protect whitebait spawning sites
Call to protect whitebait spawning sites
Rural EventsJuly 15

Bale-grazing wintering system hailed

Cattle are warm and happy eating and lying on hay in a paddock during winter, Southland farmers say.
Bale-grazing wintering system hailed
Bale-grazing wintering system hailed
Rural EventsJuly 15

Competition winners announced

A winemaker and a viticulturist were crowned the best young professionals in their respective fields in Central Otago.
Competition winners announced
Competition winners announced
Rural EventsJuly 15

Spray specialists target accuracy

Canadian spraying specialists will teach arable growers the best way to hit their target at workshops in the South next month.
Spray specialists target accuracy
Spray specialists target accuracy
Rural EventsJuly 15

Shipping snags send ploughmen scrambling

Southern ploughman Mark Dillon is scrambling to get his tractor and plough to the world championship in Croatia after being hit by a series of shipping delays.
Shipping snags send ploughmen scrambling
Shipping snags send ploughmen scrambling
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Rural EventsJuly 12

Winemaker, viticulturist competition winners announced

A winemaker and a viticulturist were crowned the best young professionals in their respective fields in Central Otago.
Winemaker, viticulturist competition winners announced
Winemaker, viticulturist competition winners announced
Rural EventsJuly 8

Sustainable farmers recognised

Michelle and Tony Roberts did not inherit the farming business they have today.
Sustainable farmers recognised
Sustainable farmers recognised
Rural EventsJuly 8

Southland farmer claims national crown

Southland dairy farmer Tom Slee says it is a "surreal" feeling to be crowned New Zealand’s top young farmer.
Southland farmer claims national crown
Southland farmer claims national crown
Rural EventsJuly 1

Fundraising success

Southern winter crop competitions raising more than $100,000 each for their respective communities is impressive, event organisers say.
Fundraising success
Fundraising success
Latest News
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NationalJuly 23

Praying for return of religious works

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UPDATED
SouthlandJuly 23

SH99 closing again for serious crash investigation

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OtagoJuly 23

Snow buffs hoping to hit slopes and rinks

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Central OtagoJuly 23

'Sam effect': Donations for anti-mine group boosted

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North CanterburyJuly 23

Protest outside Parliament against plan to bulldoze Canterbury golf course