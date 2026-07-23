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Rural Events
Rural Events
July 15
Call to protect whitebait spawning sites
Farmers can help protect "love zones" where whitebait spawn, a freshwater ranger says.
Rural Events
July 15
Bale-grazing wintering system hailed
Cattle are warm and happy eating and lying on hay in a paddock during winter, Southland farmers say.
Rural Events
July 15
Competition winners announced
A winemaker and a viticulturist were crowned the best young professionals in their respective fields in Central Otago.
Rural Events
July 15
Spray specialists target accuracy
Canadian spraying specialists will teach arable growers the best way to hit their target at workshops in the South next month.
Rural Events
July 15
Shipping snags send ploughmen scrambling
Southern ploughman Mark Dillon is scrambling to get his tractor and plough to the world championship in Croatia after being hit by a series of shipping delays.
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Rural Events
July 12
Winemaker, viticulturist competition winners announced
A winemaker and a viticulturist were crowned the best young professionals in their respective fields in Central Otago.
Rural Events
July 8
Sustainable farmers recognised
Michelle and Tony Roberts did not inherit the farming business they have today.
Rural Events
July 8
Southland farmer claims national crown
Southland dairy farmer Tom Slee says it is a "surreal" feeling to be crowned New Zealand’s top young farmer.
Rural Events
July 1
Fundraising success
Southern winter crop competitions raising more than $100,000 each for their respective communities is impressive, event organisers say.
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Latest News
1
National
July 23
Praying for return of religious works
2
UPDATED
Southland
July 23
SH99 closing again for serious crash investigation
3
Otago
July 23
Snow buffs hoping to hit slopes and rinks
4
Central Otago
July 23
'Sam effect': Donations for anti-mine group boosted
5
North Canterbury
July 23
Protest outside Parliament against plan to bulldoze Canterbury golf course